​"Innovation and Disruption Leaders" Documentary Shows Azure’s Excellence in Managing Residential Communities in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The documentary film "Innovation and Disruption Leaders" in the Middle East and North Africa highlights the journey of Azure ( https://azure.sa/ ), a subsidiary of Mohamed Al Habib Real Estate and the owner of the largest residential compound portfolio in Riyadh. The feature emphasizes Azure’s role in providing integrated living spaces that enhance the Quality of Life, offering a diverse range of villas and apartments designed for long-term lease. These offerings meet the growing needs of both individuals and corporate clients while keeping pace with the rapid urban development currently transforming the Saudi capital.​This documentary series aims to spotlight thought leaders, visionaries, and innovative companies across the MENA region. It explores how these pioneers drive radical change within their respective industries, sharing their insights to inspire global entrepreneurial excellence.​In this context, Fahad Al-Assaf, CEO of Azure, stated that their participation in the documentary reflects Azure’s deep expertise in operating integrated communities that provide modern lifestyles for both individuals and businesses. He emphasized that this recognition also underscores Riyadh's broader urban transformation and the role of Azure's model communities in supporting national Quality of Life goals through the highest standards of innovation and sustainability.​Al-Assaf further noted that Azure is committed to residential solutions that merge thoughtful design with comprehensive services. This approach enriches the daily living experience, providing residents with a superior level of comfort and long-term stability.The documentary series examines the significant shifts within the MENA business sectors driven by a new generation of innovators. By showcasing executive leaders who develop innovative business models, the series provides a unique perspective on regional opportunities and challenges while reflecting the growing dynamism of the local business environment.​Azure’s participation in the series serves to showcase its support for modern housing trends in Riyadh. The company offers a wide range of communities in strategic locations, providing advanced living services for individuals and exceptional corporate housing experiences for businesses.​The episode focuses on Azure’s vision for fully furnished, integrated communities that elevate living standards. This is achieved through extensive amenities, diverse facilities, and modern technologies designed to meet the needs of citizens and residents within safe, comfortable, and inviting environments.​Notably, Azure currently manages the largest residential portfolio in Riyadh, comprising 16 existing complexes and five projects under development. Its communities are home to over 15,000 residents living across more than 4,000 residential units.​Through years of steady growth, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for major corporations in the Kingdom and a preferred residential choice for individuals. By delivering integrated communities, Azure continues to set new benchmarks for the quality of life in the region.​As a subsidiary of Mohamed Al Habib Real Estate, Azure aims to be the leading brand for newcomers to Riyadh. The company recorded a remarkable 400% growth in its business during 2025 and continues its role as a strategic partner for Riyadh Season events.WATCH THE CAMPAIGN LIVE HERE:

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