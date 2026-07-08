Global Veterinary Device Security Monitoring Market Entering High-Growth Phase According The Business Research Company

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The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Device Security Monitoring Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary device security monitoring market has been attracting considerable attention due to the increasing need to protect connected veterinary devices from cyber threats. This sector is evolving rapidly as technological advancements and rising concerns about data security in animal healthcare push the demand for more robust monitoring solutions. Let’s explore the market size, key growth drivers, major players, and regional dynamics shaping this industry’s future.

Steady Growth and Expanding Size of the Veterinary Device Security Monitoring Market

The veterinary device security monitoring market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.29 billion in 2025 to $1.45 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This past growth is mainly due to limited cybersecurity maturity within veterinary device ecosystems, fragmented integration of veterinary medical devices, slow adoption of IoT-based monitoring systems, lack of standardized security protocols in animal healthcare, and predominantly reactive, manual security practices.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand swiftly, reaching $2.32 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.5%. This forecasted growth stems from the rapid proliferation of connected veterinary IoT ecosystems, the rising complexity of cyber threats targeting medical devices, increased use of cloud-based veterinary healthcare platforms, stricter regulatory enforcement on healthcare data protection, and growing investments in AI-powered predictive security monitoring systems. Emerging trends poised to influence the market include zero-trust device authentication, real-time anomaly detection for clinical networks, edge-based security analytics, interoperable device identity management, and automated compliance monitoring.

Understanding Veterinary Device Security Monitoring and Its Importance

Veterinary device security monitoring refers to the continuous tracking, analysis, and protection of connected veterinary medical devices and systems against cybersecurity risks, unauthorized access, and data breaches. This process is vital for safeguarding sensitive animal health information and ensuring the reliable operation of medical devices that support diagnosis and treatment in veterinary care.

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The Impact of Rising Pet Adoption on Market Expansion

A key factor accelerating the veterinary device security monitoring market is the growing adoption of pets. Pet adoption involves bringing domesticated animals into homes, often from shelters or rescue organizations, providing them with stable and caring environments. This trend is gaining momentum due to heightened awareness around animal welfare and the increasing preference for adopting rescued pets rather than buying them. Veterinary device security monitoring plays a crucial role in this context by protecting connected devices such as wearables and implants that monitor pet health, ensuring data accuracy, detecting cyber threats, and sustaining continuous health monitoring. For example, in March 2025, the American Pet Products Association, a US-based non-profit, reported that 94 million U.S. households own at least one pet, up from 82 million in 2023. This rise in pet ownership is driving demand for enhanced security solutions in veterinary device monitoring.

The Growing Prevalence of Animal Diseases Underlining Market Demand

Another important driver is the increasing prevalence of animal diseases, which highlights the need for accurate monitoring, data security, and early detection through connected veterinary devices. Animal diseases, caused by various pathogens, genetic issues, environmental factors, or nutritional deficiencies, are becoming more widespread partly due to increased human-animal interactions driven by habitat encroachment. Veterinary device security monitoring ensures that diagnostic and treatment devices function safely and reliably, protecting the integrity of sensitive data and enabling timely health interventions. For instance, the Council on Foreign Relations, a U.S.-based think tank, estimated in February 2023 that approximately 60% of known infectious diseases and up to 75% of emerging infectious diseases originate from zoonotic sources. This underscores the crucial role of veterinary device security in managing animal health risks and supports market growth.

How Cybersecurity Challenges in Animal Care Are Fueling Market Expansion

The rise of cybersecurity threats targeting animal healthcare is another major factor propelling the veterinary device security monitoring market. These threats include hacking attempts, malware, and other malicious activities that aim to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to veterinary information systems and connected devices. The rapid digital transformation and widespread use of connected technologies such as electronic health records and IoT-enabled monitoring devices have expanded potential vulnerabilities. Veterinary device security monitoring addresses these challenges by continuously observing device activities, detecting suspicious behavior, and preventing unauthorized access to maintain system safety and data integrity. For example, in November 2024, the Australian Cyber Security Centre reported that during the 2023–24 financial year, the Australian Cybersecurity Hotline received over 36,700 calls (a 12% increase from the previous year) and managed more than 1,100 cybersecurity incidents. These statistics highlight the growing cybersecurity concerns that are driving market demand.

Regional Leadership and Growth Potential in the Veterinary Device Security Monitoring Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the veterinary device security monitoring market. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market in the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes key geographies such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on current and future trends.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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