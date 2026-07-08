VanishID Carries Record Growth into FY2027 as Demand for Digital Executive Protection Expands Beyond the C-Suite

Following 2.3x ARR growth in FY2026, the company began FY2027 with its strongest quarter to date, as AI-driven attacks expand protection needs beyond executives

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VanishID, an agentic AI external identity cybersecurity company focused on digital executive and workforce protection, announced accelerating demand for its platform in fiscal year 2027. The first quarter of FY2027 was the company’s largest to date, with momentum continuing into the second quarter. In FY2026, ARR grew 2.3x year over year, net revenue retention reached 137%, and the customer base expanded 2.8x. Growth is increasingly driven by customers extending protection beyond executives to other high-value personnel and the entire workforce. VanishID's platform delivers enterprise-wide protection, a scale that legacy, labor-intensive approaches can't match.Digital executive and workforce protection, which continuously removes and mitigates personal data exposure that puts company employees at risk, is a growing priority for enterprises. VanishID’s growth reflects a trend where customers begin with C-suite and high-value personnel protection and then extend coverage to their families and, eventually, the entire workforce. Attackers are increasingly targeting anyone with valuable access to corporate data and information. As a result, customers are expanding digital executive protection to address this broader risk.“Our strongest year ever and record start to FY2027 validate what our customers have been telling us: protecting people has become a security priority,” said Matt Polak, CEO and Founder of VanishID. “Attackers increasingly exploit the personal information of trusted employees to gain access. Customers are expanding their use of VanishID because they recognize that the external identity is becoming a foundational layer of enterprise security.”Why now: AI changed the mathAI has drastically reduced the time and cost required to turn exposed personal data into targeted attacks. Adversaries can now use publicly available information to create deepfakes, clone voices, or craft phishing messages within minutes. Details such as a leader’s home address, family members’ social profiles, or travel routines are easily accessible and exploited. According to Verizon's 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report, attackers' number one initial entry vector targets people through phishing, credential abuse, and pretexting, appearing in 35% of breaches. These attacks often succeed even in organizations with mature security awareness programs. While awareness training and phishing tests are important, they do not address the underlying data exposure that enables these attacks.“Organizations are recognizing that protecting executives is no longer enough,” said Matt Polak, CEO and Founder of VanishID. “The same personal data exposure that puts CEOs at risk also creates opportunities for attackers to target executive assistants, finance teams, board members, and others with privileged access. Our growth reflects that shift as customers expand from executive protection to protecting the broader workforce from AI-driven threats that start with exposed personal information.”Fighting AI-speed attacks with AI-speed defenseWhile AI has accelerated these attacks, it also enables effective defense. VanishID deploys AI agents that continuously operate across data brokers, people-search sites, social media, and the dark web. These agents remove data where possible, mitigate exposure that cannot be removed, and monitor for re-exposure. Traditional privacy and data-removal services rely on manual processes and typically cover only a limited number of individuals, making it difficult to keep up with daily exposure. VanishID’s agentic architecture allows customers to protect much larger groups at machine speed, without additional burden on security teams.In VanishID's analysis of more than 10,000 U.S. C-suite executives:- Every executive in the dataset appeared in at least one data breach- 94% had plaintext credentials exposed, mostly (84%) from personal breaches rather than corporate onesTo date, VanishID has removed more than 10 million exposed records for its customers. Benchmarking shows that protected individuals experience two to three times fewer targeted attacks compared to unprotected peers.VanishID’s market position is defined by three key advantages:Speed. Agentic AI shortens the time exposed data sits in the open, removing it faster than manual or legacy services.Coverage. Comprehensive reach across data brokers, people-search sites, social media, and the dark web.Low friction. Same-day activation, no configuration required, and minimal effort for the executive, their family, and the security team.A record year, now acceleratingFY2026 was VanishID’s strongest year to date, and growth has accelerated since. FY2027 began with the company’s largest quarter ever, with demand continuing to increase into the second quarter.Fiscal year 2026:- ARR grew 2.3x year over year- ARR sourced from inbound opportunities grew 3x- Customer base expanded 2.8x- 137% net revenue retention, as customers extended coverage from executives to additional high-value personnelFiscal year 2027 to date:- A record first quarter with 53% QoQ growth- Momentum continuing through the second quarter, led by expansion beyond executive-only coverageProtection at scale, FY2026:- Executives and other high-value personnel under protection tripled- Family members under protection grew 340%- Removals per user rose 34%Team and market presence:- Headcount doubled to meet demand- Sean Goldstein joined as VP of Marketing, bringing deep B2B cybersecurity go-to-market experience- Sam Carruthers joined as Head of Partnerships, leading the company's strategic, technical, and channel ecosystem- Tommy Hoschouer joined as Head of Public Sector, deepening VanishID's work with federal, state, and local agencies amid growing government interest in executive protection“Combining the people, the technology, and the risk-based methodology, VanishID is by far the market leader in protecting executives in the digital and physical world from the threats we face today.” — Evan Blair, Co-Founder of ZeroFoxVanishID remains focused on digital executive protection, addressing a critical enterprise need, while expanding coverage to the broader set of personnel that organizations rely on. The company will share further updates later this year.Speak with leaders from VanishID at the upcoming Black Hat Conference August 1-6. Visit booth 5813 in Startup City or visit vanishid.com/black-hat to schedule a meeting.About VanishIDVanishID was founded in 2019 on a simple but urgent observation: enterprise security had become extraordinarily sophisticated at protecting systems, and almost entirely blind to protecting the people behind them. The company’s continuous, comprehensive, and turnkey delivery combines agentic AI with OSINT expertise to monitor, remove, and mitigate digital exposure across the external identity layer outside the perimeter, requiring zero effort from security teams or the people they protect. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, leading financial institutions, major health systems, high-growth technology companies, and public sector agencies, VanishID’s platform delivers same-day activation and measurable attack surface reduction. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., VanishID is backed by Dell Technologies Capital, Crosslink Capital, Rally Ventures, Energy Impact Partners, Bright Pixel, LockStep Ventures, and strategic angels Mark McLaughlin and Christopher Key.Learn more at vanishid.com.

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