ELAM Brings Back Its Annual AI Language Teaching Summit for a Second Edition on August 24, 2026

ELAM Returns with Its Annual AI Language Teaching Summit

ELAM Connect is back! Join us online on August 24, 2026 — open to language professionals worldwide.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELAM.ca, is bringing back ELAM Connect, its annual summit for language educators and corporate training professionals. The 2026 edition runs online on August 24 and is open to language professionals worldwide.

This year's theme is The AI-Equipped Language Teacher: Rethinking Lesson Planning. Keynotes come from Nik Peachey, a learning technology consultant with more than 30 years in the field, and Jérémie Séror, Research Chair in Technology-Mediated Language Learning and AI at the University of Ottawa. The program also includes hands-on workshops, a presentation by Genially, and a live Master Class on teaching mixed-level groups.

"AI is reshaping how we design and deliver language instruction. ELAM Connect 2026 gives educators the tools and the community to lead that change, not follow it," says the ELAM leadership team.

Attendees who complete the full summit earn the AI Certified Trainer (elam.ca) badge, a digital credential they can add to LinkedIn, a CV, or an email signature. The event is free for active ELAM trainers and $150 CAD for everyone else. Montreal-based attendees are also invited to a launch cocktail on August 23, 2026.

About ELAM

ELAM is a Montreal-based language school that teaches languages to business professionals and organizations. Training is tailored to each learner's role, industry, and goals.

Learn more at elam.ca.

Media Contact

ELAM

elam.ca | info.elam.ca/elam-connect-2026

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