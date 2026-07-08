Notice of Availability for Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI)

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announces the availability of the Environmental Assessment (EA) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for proposed improvements to Interstate 70 (I‑70) from I‑435 to I‑470 in Jackson County, Missouri. The project would include the reconstruction of pavement and bridges along the corridor and the construction of additional travel lanes to achieve four through lanes in each direction. The alternative would also incorporate added capacity to improve connections to and from ramps along the corridor, including auxiliary lanes, which provide a continuous lane of travel between closely spaced entrance and exit ramps, as well as longer acceleration and deceleration lanes that meet modern highway design standards.

The Environmental Assessment and FONSI are available on the project website:

https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-70-environmental-assessment-jackson-county

For additional information, please contact:

Ben McCabe

Project Manager, MoDOT

Phone: (816) 607‑2097

Email: benjamin.mccabe@modot.mo.gov