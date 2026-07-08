Part of Route 828 (Cattle Scales Road) in Augusta County to Close July 13 for Bridge Replacement

STAUNTON – A portion of Route 828 (Cattle Scales Road) in Augusta County will close to through traffic from July 13 through July 23. The closure will allow the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace a small bridge with a concrete pipe.

During the closure, local traffic on Cattle Scales Road will have access to properties on either side of the work zone. Through traffic will detour as follows:

From Route 254/250, drivers will turn right on Route 611 (Baynes Road), left on Route 865 (Rockfish Road), then left on Route 796 (George Home Road).

From the area of Hugh K. Cassell Elementary, drivers will turn left on Route 796 (George Home Road), then right on Route 865 (Rockfish Road), and then left on Route 611 (Baynes Road).

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts. News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.