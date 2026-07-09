Main Cast Announced for the New TV Anime THE GHOST IN THE SHELL Coinciding with Series Premiere

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The newest TV anime series, THE GHOST IN THE SHELL , officially began broadcasting yesterday, Tuesday, July 7, 2026, across the nationwide Kansai TV / Fuji TV network, airing every Tuesday at 11:00 PM in the "Ka-nival!!" programming block.The main voice cast for the series has been officially revealed simultaneously with the broadcast premiere.Taking on the role of the full-body cyborg Motoko Kusanagi, is Maaya Sakamoto, reprising the beloved character from the Ghost in the Shell: Arise series.Also cast as the formidable members of Public Security Section 9 and key political figures are:Daisuke Aramaki : Kazuhiro YamajiBatou: Hiroki YasumotoTogusa : Yuichi NakamuraIshikawa : Kosuke GotoSaito : Toru NaraFuchikoma : Tomoko KanedaOperator : Marii OiMinister of Home Affairs: Chafurin6th Promotional Video ReleasedThe 6th Promotional Video featuring the voices of the newly announced cast is now available. Showcasing the first-ever audio preview of Motoko Kusanagi and the rest of Public Security Section 9, this latest footage serves as a definitive look at the creative direction and atmosphere of the series.4th Key Visual UnveiledFurthermore, the 4th Key Visual, beautifully illustrated by Character Designer and Chief Animation Director Shuhei Handa, has been unveiled. This breathtaking masterpiece symbolizes a "new generation of cyberpunk action," uniting Motoko Kusanagi, the members of Section 9, the enigmatic hacker and key figure known as "The Puppet Master," and a multitude of other characters.Episode 01 End Card by Yoji ShinkawaThe end card for Episode 01 features an exclusive, brand-new illustration by Yoji Shinkawa. Renowned for iconic character designs, mecha designs, and background concept art forDEATH STRANDING, Shinkawa—currently the Art Director at KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS—has provided a spectacular piece to celebrate the premiere episode.A new era of cyberpunk action has finally begun broadcasting and streaming.

TV Animation "THE GHOST IN THE SHELL" Main Trailer｜Streaming Starts

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