Kitchen Tap Brand Aquataps Rebrands as Quel Tap, Bringing Boiling, Chilled, Sparkling and Filtered Water Into One Tap

Essex manufacturer reintroduces itself around one idea: boiling, chilled, sparkling and filtered water from one tap, not four appliances.

BASILDON, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquataps, a UK kitchen tap manufacturer with roots in the water fixtures industry spanning 20 years, has rebranded as Quel Tap, marking a shift from a company known for a single product category to one positioning itself around a broader vision it calls “Water, beautifully controlled.”

Quel Tap is pronounced “Kwell Tap”. The rebrand centres on the company’s 4-in-1, 5-in-1 and 6-in-1 tap technology, including the new six-in-one Quel Ultimo, which delivers boiling filtered, filtered cold, filtered chilled, filtered sparkling chilled, normal hot and normal cold water from a single fixture. The company is framing the move as a direct challenge to the cluttered kitchen countertop of kettles, filter jugs, fridge-chilled bottles and standalone sparkling water machines that have become common in many UK homes.

For many households, kitchen water still involves a collection of separate rituals: boiling a kettle, refilling a filter jug, chilling bottles in the fridge, buying sparkling water or running a standalone machine. Quel Tap’s range - spanning the Quel Classic, Quel Ultra, Quel Ultra Plus, Quel Digital, Quel Digital Fizz and Quel Ultimo - is designed to consolidate those rituals into a single point of use, making water feel more immediate and controlled while helping households cut their reliance on single-use plastic bottles.

Instant boiling water also removes the wait for a kettle, helping to speed up everyday cooking. With hot water ready when it is needed, tasks such as preparing vegetables, cooking pasta, filling a pan or starting a recipe become quicker and more convenient, turning several minutes of waiting into a simple step.

“We stopped asking how to make a better tap and started asking a better question: what if water simply behaved?” said Alan Ogan, Business Development Manager at Quel Tap. “Water should not make people wait, refill, remember or work around multiple appliances. It should be there, in the right form, the moment you ask - without the need to keep buying, carrying, storing and recycling bottled water.”

The company says it wanted a name that was short, elegant and quietly confident: refined without being complicated, modern without feeling cold. Quel was chosen for its simplicity and calm, understated sound - distinct from the Aquataps name it replaces and strong enough to carry the brand’s next stage of growth.

The company began as a commercial water services business before becoming known as Aquataps, a trusted name in kitchen taps. According to the company, the rebrand reflects a shift in brand identity rather than a change in ownership, product support or customer service.

“The name Aquataps served us honestly and well, but it described what we made, not why we made it,” said Shireen Pope, Director at Quel Tap. “Quel Tap speaks more clearly to the idea underneath everything we have built: that the small daily frustrations of water in a kitchen do not have to exist.”

Existing Aquataps customers will see no change to warranties, subscriptions, service or support as part of the transition. The company says the rebrand is being rolled out across its website, packaging, product materials and customer communications, with the Aquataps name remaining visible during the changeover to ensure continuity for existing and returning customers.

“Six waters. One tap. The moment you ask,” added Alan Ogan. “That is what Quel Tap is built around - a kitchen where everything has its place, everything is ready, and nothing demands unnecessary attention. It is also about helping people move away from the daily habit of bottled water by making filtered, chilled and sparkling water available directly from the tap.”

About Quel Tap

Quel Tap, formerly Aquataps, is a UK-based kitchen tap manufacturer with roots in the water fixtures industry spanning 20 years, trading as Quel Tap under parent company WPG Shop Ltd. Its product range spans 4-in-1, 5-in-1 and 6-in-1 taps delivering combinations of boiling, chilled, sparkling, filtered, hot and cold water from a single fixture, alongside kitchen sinks, filters and accessories.

The company’s brand line is “Water, beautifully controlled.”

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