TRAFFIX Urges Shippers to Lock In Carrier Commitments Early as Cross-Border Truck Capacity Remains Tight

With truck availability remaining limited, TRAFFIX’ July 2026 NAX Index offers critical guidance for cross-border freight planning.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRAFFIX , a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is advising companies shipping between the United States, Canada, and Mexico to review shipment schedules early, confirm carrier commitments before freight is ready to move, and build flexibility into pickup schedules as limited truck capacity continues to make cross-border freight planning more difficult. According to the company's July 2026 NAX Index , cross-border freight environments are experiencing higher levels of tightness than what is typically seen, providing the basis for this guidance.While overall cross-border conditions are currently stable, the ongoing limitation in truck availability necessitates careful planning. To navigate rate volatility and high trucking costs, TRAFFIX suggests that shippers collaborate closely with carriers on strategic solutions and stay alert to policy changes that could impact operations. For shipments with strict delivery deadlines, TRAFFIX recommends utilizing expedited services; meanwhile, intermodal options remain a viable way to reduce expenses for cost-sensitive freight with more flexible transit times."Capacity is the biggest factor affecting cross-border freight right now, so shippers need to plan further ahead than usual," said Alex Fuller, Vice President - Commercial Intelligence, at TRAFFIX. "We're advising our customers to confirm carrier commitments early, particularly on Canada lanes, and to build flexibility into their pickup schedules wherever possible."The recommendations are based on findings from TRAFFIX' July 2026 NAX Index, a composite score that tracks market pressure for moving freight across the U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico borders by weighing more than 11 economic, freight, and trade indicators into a single signal. The Canada NAX reading rose to 54 and the Mexico NAX held at 51 in July, with both figures remaining above the Index's 50-point threshold that signals higher difficulty in moving freight. These findings are supported by the following key market indicators from the report:- Capacity remains the primary driver of current cross-border market conditions, with the capacity component of the Index climbing to 67 as truck availability continues to be limited, according to the report.- Costs remain elevated at 49, though lower fuel prices have provided some relief and helped costs level off.- Demand held steady at 47, reflecting consistent freight volumes without signs of significant growth or decline.- Policy pressure increased from the prior month to 41, though it remains below levels seen earlier in the year.The report also found that Canada continues to experience more difficult cross-border conditions than Mexico, particularly when arranging truck capacity, although the gap between the two has narrowed slightly in recent months. Trade and tariff activity ticked up slightly in July, and while the report found little immediate impact on day-to-day operations, TRAFFIX cautioned that continued changes could influence longer-term cross-border planning. The report also points to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which may carry long-term implications even though no major immediate impacts are yet visible.For more information, check out the NAX Index. To learn more about TRAFFIX visit www.traffix.com About TRAFFIXTRAFFIX is a third-party logistics provider serving the North American transportation industry since 1979. The company offers services including truckload, flatbed, intermodal, drayage, expedited, LTL, specialized government services, and managed transportation. Headquartered in Chicago, TRAFFIX employs more than 840 logistics professionals across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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