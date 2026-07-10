GoodWorks Global Ministries Appoints Dr. Renée Lewis President, CEO

Christian Ministry founded in 1947 names President and CEO

MURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoodWorks Global Ministries, Inc. , an independent, non-denominational Christian ministry founded in 1947 in Tullahoma, Tennessee, has named Dr. Beverly Renée Lewis as the ministry’s President and CEO.Dr. Lewis is the granddaughter of the late founder and leader, Pastor Buford Shaw who led the ministry from 1947 until his passing in 1995. She is the daughter of the late Pastor George Lewis who pastored the ministry from 1995 until his passing in 2009. And she is the daughter of the current leader and Chair of the Board, Pastor Beverly Shaw Lewis, who assumed the pastorate of the ministry in 2009.Dr. Lewis, who has served on the GoodWorks Global Ministries Board of Directors since 1994, delivered her “first sermon” at the age of three during a New Year’s Service led by her grandfather, Pastor Buford Shaw. Since then, she has served in many roles throughout her time in the ministry, from Sunday school teacher, keynote speaker, special projects director, secretary and treasurer, to choir member, pianist, organist, soloist and youth leader.In addition, Dr. Lewis is the Founder and President of Dr. Renée Lewis Communications, Inc. , a multimedia production company and boutique consultancy. She will continue in that role while taking on the added responsibilities of serving at GWGM.“We are delighted that Dr. Renée has accepted the call to serve GoodWorks Global Ministries in the leadership position of President and CEO. She is, and has always been, a dedicated believer, leader, daughter, and trailblazer. Her commitment to bringing the application of God’s Word to everyday life and her focus on personal, professional and spiritual development for the glory of God and the uplifting of His kingdom are assets to GoodWorks Global Ministries,” said GWGM Leader and Board Chair, Pastor Beverly Shaw Lewis.“I am deeply honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as President and CEO of GoodWorks Global Ministries,” said Dr. Lewis, who earned a B.A. in Speech Communication at Belmont University, an M.A. in English at Middle Tennessee State University and a Ph.D. in English with concentrations in Educational Leadership and Communication Studies at MTSU.“To be called to serve as President and CEO of this extraordinary ministry into which I was born and raised and in which I have served all my life, is an honor, a blessing and a privilege fulfilled only by the grace of God. I am grateful beyond measure to have been supported and mentored for leadership by my grandfather and the Founder, the late Pastor Buford Shaw, and my mother, our current leader and Chair of the Board, Pastor Beverly Shaw Lewis. With sincere appreciation, I look forward to serving the Lord’s people and fulfilling God’s purpose,” said Lewis.Pastor Buford Shaw founded the Christian ministry in 1947 and, in 1952, renamed it Atlantic Temple Church. The church was renamed Shaw Temple Church in 1994, in honor of Pastor Shaw’s many years of exemplary service. In 2013, the Board of Directors renamed the ministry GoodWorks Global Ministries.

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