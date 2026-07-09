BAYE London Expands Its Destination-Inspired Swimwear Collections, Celebrating Cape Town, London, and Florida

Florida Palm Resortwear BAYE London Cape Town Protea Beach Dress BAYE London Broderie Maxi Dress

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida, USA - June 2026 - Luxury swimwear brand BAYE London continues to evolve its signature approach to resortwear with a growing portfolio of destination-inspired collections that reflect global travel, lifestyle, and modern coastal living.Founded by South African-born designer Kerry Sykes, BAYE London is built on a deeply personal journey across Cape Town, London, and Florida - three locations that now define the creative direction of the brand.Each destination informs a distinct collection identity.- The Cape Town Protea collection draws inspiration from South Africa’s iconic national flower and leopard prints, capturing bold colour, strength, and expressive femininity.- The London Broderie collection reflects a more refined design sensibility, rooted in structure, detail, and timeless elegance.- The Florida Palm collection embraces a relaxed coastal lifestyle, designed for warm climates, travel, and effortless resort dressing.Together, the collections form a cohesive wardrobe for modern travel - designed to be mixed, layered, and worn across different destinations and occasions.“All three places have shaped how I design,” says Kerry Sykes. “Cape Town gave me color and confidence, London refined my understanding of fit and structure, and Florida brought a sense of ease and lifestyle into how swimwear should be worn.”BAYE London swimwear is crafted using premium Italian Carvico fabrics, offering softness, support, and long-lasting performance. Each piece is designed to resist chlorine, seawater, and sunscreen oils while maintaining shape and comfort over time.As the brand expands, new line extensions are currently in development, continuing the journey into additional destination-inspired collections.BAYE London continues to position itself as a luxury resortwear brand designed for women who travel, live, and dress with intention.About BAYE LondonBAYE London is a female-founded swimwear and resortwear brand created by designer Kerry Sykes. Inspired by global travel, coastal living, and the belief that every woman deserves to feel confident in what she wears, the brand combines premium Italian fabrics, flattering fits, and timeless resort styling designed to last beyond a single season.

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