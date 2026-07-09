Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,242 in the last 365 days.

BAYE London Expands Its Destination-Inspired Swimwear Collections, Celebrating Cape Town, London, and Florida

model wearing BAYE London Florida Palm swimwear coverup

Florida Palm Resortwear

Model wearing Blue Protea print beach dress

BAYE London Cape Town Protea Beach Dress

Model wearing Broderie Navy Maxi Dress

BAYE London Broderie Maxi Dress

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida, USA - June 2026 - Luxury swimwear brand BAYE London continues to evolve its signature approach to resortwear with a growing portfolio of destination-inspired collections that reflect global travel, lifestyle, and modern coastal living.

Founded by South African-born designer Kerry Sykes, BAYE London is built on a deeply personal journey across Cape Town, London, and Florida - three locations that now define the creative direction of the brand.

Each destination informs a distinct collection identity.

- The Cape Town Protea collection draws inspiration from South Africa’s iconic national flower and leopard prints, capturing bold colour, strength, and expressive femininity.
- The London Broderie collection reflects a more refined design sensibility, rooted in structure, detail, and timeless elegance.
- The Florida Palm collection embraces a relaxed coastal lifestyle, designed for warm climates, travel, and effortless resort dressing.

Together, the collections form a cohesive wardrobe for modern travel - designed to be mixed, layered, and worn across different destinations and occasions.

“All three places have shaped how I design,” says Kerry Sykes. “Cape Town gave me color and confidence, London refined my understanding of fit and structure, and Florida brought a sense of ease and lifestyle into how swimwear should be worn.”

BAYE London swimwear is crafted using premium Italian Carvico fabrics, offering softness, support, and long-lasting performance. Each piece is designed to resist chlorine, seawater, and sunscreen oils while maintaining shape and comfort over time.

As the brand expands, new line extensions are currently in development, continuing the journey into additional destination-inspired collections.

BAYE London continues to position itself as a luxury resortwear brand designed for women who travel, live, and dress with intention.


About BAYE London

BAYE London is a female-founded swimwear and resortwear brand created by designer Kerry Sykes. Inspired by global travel, coastal living, and the belief that every woman deserves to feel confident in what she wears, the brand combines premium Italian fabrics, flattering fits, and timeless resort styling designed to last beyond a single season.

Kerry Sykes
Baye London
+1 904-439-2978
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BAYE London Expands Its Destination-Inspired Swimwear Collections, Celebrating Cape Town, London, and Florida

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.