LEAD Against Trafficking Launches Statewide Campaign Urging Ohio Senate Vote on Bipartisan Anti-Trafficking Bills

HB 47 and HB 88 passed the Ohio House with overwhelming bipartisan support but remain stalled in the Senate Judiciary Committee

We are asking the Senate to give these bills the vote they deserve and let the legislative process move forward.” — Bryan Carr

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEAD Against Trafficking (Legislative Engagement, Advocacy & Defense Against Trafficking) today launched a statewide grassroots campaign urging members of the Ohio Senate to advance two bipartisan anti-human trafficking measures that have already cleared the Ohio House: House Bill 47, the Human Trafficking Prevention Act, and House Bill 88, the Fentanyl & Human Trafficking Crackdown Act.House Bill 47 would strengthen criminal penalties for human trafficking by increasing standard prison sentences from a range of 10–15 years to a mandatory minimum of 15 years. Cases involving minor victims or victims with developmental disabilities would carry enhanced penalties ranging from 25 years to life.House Bill 88 addresses the growing connection between fentanyl trafficking and human trafficking by targeting criminal networks that use addiction to recruit, coerce, and exploit victims. The legislation has earned the support of both the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police and the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association.Despite broad bipartisan support in the House, both bills remain pending before the Senate Judiciary Committee.To encourage legislative action, LEAD is mobilizing Ohio residents to add their names to bill-specific petitions through its advocacy platform. As part of the process, constituents record their name in support of the legislation, which initiates phone calls to their state senators’ district offices, delivering a voice-verified constituent message urging action on HB 47 and HB 88.“Ohio lawmakers have already demonstrated broad bipartisan agreement that these reforms are needed,” said Bryan Carr, Founder of LEAD Against Trafficking. “Every day these bills remain stalled is another day traffickers continue to exploit victims while stronger protections wait for action. We are asking the Senate to give these bills the vote they deserve and let the legislative process move forward.”Ohio residents can learn more about HB 47 and HB 88, add their names in support of the legislation, and participate in the campaign by visiting https://leadagainsttrafficking.com/legislative-priorities About LEAD Against TraffickingLEAD Against Trafficking (Legislative Engagement, Advocacy & Defense Against Trafficking) mobilizes citizens to engage lawmakers on targeted anti-human trafficking legislation at both the state and federal levels. The organization believes that public awareness must be matched by civic action to achieve meaningful legislative change. More information is available at leadagainsttrafficking.com.

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