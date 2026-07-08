Italian mayors offer advice for U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s newcomers

By Randall Jackson, U.S. Army Garrison Italy

VICENZA, Italy – For newcomers to U.S. Army Garrison Italy, like Sgt. Charlie Duke, feeling at home in local Italian communities is important.

Duke, a broadcast journalist assigned to American Forces Network Vicenza, is looking to establish roots here and integrate into Italian life, she said.

“I really want to get out there and meet people, learn Italian, and really just become a part of this area,” Duke said.

Local leaders attending USAG Italy’s Mayor’s Summit, a twice annual event that brings together Italian officials and American military leaders, were eager to offer advice to Soldiers like Duke.

Luca Franzè, mayor of Bressanvido, said networking with local people is the most interesting way to learn about the area.

“Local officials are always available to provide all kinds of information, fun facts, and even interesting experiences to enjoy and participate in, such as events, activities, sports, and cultural programs,” Franzè said.

The July 2 summit brought together mayors from nine Vicenza‑area towns, along with deputy mayors and council members from nearby municipalities. Senior regional officials—including the Prefect of Vicenza, provincial leadership, and the Veneto Regional Council—joined emergency services, judicial offices, nonprofit partners, and military representatives. U.S. Army tenant‑unit leaders also attended, strengthening ties with their Community Alliance Plan, or CAP, partner towns.

CAP supports garrison community relations, a pillar of Army public affairs.While units train, work and live in Italy, it’s the garrison’s role to strengthen relationships in the Italian communities where Soldiers, civilians and family members live.

“This event brings our communities together, reinforces trust, and highlights shared traditions,” said Col. Vaughn Strong Jr., U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s commander. “It is also an opportunity to thank Vicenza and surrounding towns for decades of support. Our community members invited more than 2,500 local Italians to the event.”

Twelve local leaders recorded videos to introduce their towns and help newcomers connect with Italian community life. These will be shared on The Garrison Outlook and garrison social media platforms. The garrison PAO staff already summarizes local Italian news and events weekly as part of their Italian News translations and an Out and About section for community members to be aware of what’s going on outside the post.

Devis Zamberlan, an Isola Vicentina council member, offered newcomers a welcoming sentiment.

“Isola Vicentina already has active sister-city relationships, and it is a pleasure to welcome people from other countries,” Zamberlan said. “It provides an opportunity for ongoing exchange and enrichment for the community and for the individuals who are able to cultivate these personal connections.”

Connections between the U.S. Army and local Italian communities include close bonds that can last a lifetime.

Maj. Eric Bohn, a newcomer to the 414th Contracting Support Brigade, recently returning to Italy for his third time. He’s eager to reunite with former neighbors and friends. This time, he’s older and has young children so he’s focused on helping his family make the most of their time in the Italian communities.

“For those of us moving out on the economy and living in their towns, we're looking for things for our children to take part in,” Bohn said. “I lived in Torri di Quartesolo as a kid, and in Caldogno when I was a lieutenant. I don't know yet which town I’ll live in this time, but I've already linked up with my buddies in Torri di Quartesolo that I grew up with. They're always the first stop when I come back. When my family gets here, we'll go out to Caldogno and see all our old neighbors. They were there when my first son was born, and I’m sure they want to see him.”