No-Mow Zone: Fort Leonard Wood maps out new protected conservation areas

FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES 07.08.2026

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Fort Leonard Wood community members may have noticed new signage posted across the installation designating specific locations as no-mow areas.

“Mission readiness depends on our ability to use our training ranges without regulatory hurdles. By actively planting and protecting native habitats in our non-tactical and cantonment areas, we create safe havens for at-risk species,” said Charlie Neel, Fort Leonard Wood's Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division chief.

As of July 2026, 33 no-mow signs have been installed across post.

According to Elizabeth Woods, a natural resources technician working with DPW’s Environmental Division, there are currently 83 acres included in the no-mow areas.

“Fort Leonard Wood is located in the Ozarks, and we have some incredibly unique and rare plant species that occur nowhere else in the world. A perfectly manicured lawn or roadside can occur anywhere, but these plants can only exist here, so we should do our best to restore and protect their habitats,” Woods said.

The no-mow areas are located near the horse stables; on FLW 20 behind the airport; on Minnesota Avenue between Constitution and Nebraska avenues; across from Pershing Community Center; on Iowa Avenue south of South Dakota Avenue near the troop walking trail; and on FLW 28 between Iowa Avenue and Training Area 244.

Woods said the primary purpose of the no-mow areas is to provide habitat for pollinators, as well as to beautify the roadsides of Fort Leonard Wood, as these areas have native Missouri wildflowers and grasses.

“Not mowing and maintaining native grass and wildflower habitat allows for pollinators to have more access to food and nesting for the months when they are at their most vulnerable, from early spring to fall,” she said. “Many of the no-mow areas are along roadsides, as edge habitats are crucial to pollinators.”

She described edge habitats as the areas between urban environments and forests, and said many essential pollinators spend their entire life cycle in these sanctuaries.

“Pollinators are vital to installation landscapes. Without pollinators, landscapes may become barren which will permanently alter the ecosystem. Diverse native plant communities are more resilient to impacts from training activities, resist erosion, are resilient to flood and fire, and provide realistic and safe training environments for Soldiers,” Woods added.

Neel said the key takeaway from the no-mow zones is they are not areas of passive neglect.

“They are actively managed, purposefully seeded restoration sites designed to establish highly beneficial pollinator habitats while optimizing installation resources,” Neel said.

“Maintaining these habitats is vital because they are active investments in our environment. The native species we planted have deep, robust root systems that traditional turf grass lacks. These roots stabilize the soil, absorb torrential stormwater runoff, and protect our installation infrastructure from erosion.”

According to Neel, while planting native Missouri wildflowers and grasses in the no-mow zones, his team “targeted” the areas with milkweed.

Milkweed is “the absolute obligate host plant for the monarch butterfly, and we are actively combatting the rapid decline of this iconic species. It is proactive conservation that keeps our local ecosystem healthy,” Neel said.

“By taking proactive steps to support species like the monarch butterfly on post, we reduce the likelihood of strict federal mandates or critical habitat designations that could otherwise restrict training, maneuvers or other operations.”

Neel said these signs represent active, scientific land management.

“We didn't just walk away and let the grass grow long; we intentionally introduced a diverse palette of native plants that belong in this region,” Neel said. “When you see these areas blooming in the coming seasons, you are looking at the direct results of our DPW Environmental team’s hard work to support our troops, our taxpayers and our invaluable pollinators.”

According to Woods, more areas could transition to no-mow zones “in the coming years.”