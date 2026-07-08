New skills course equips WR-ALC employees to eliminate waste, boost career growth

Fourteen employees from across the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, are heading back to their units with a new set of tools designed to eliminate workplace frustrations and increase warfighting capacity.

The group recently completed the WR-ALC’s inaugural 40-hour Continuous Improvement and Innovation Skills Course, known as CI2 Skills, graduating with an average test score of 90.66. These graduates are now recognized asCI2 Green Belt practitioners trained in constraint-based management and Lean Six Sigma methodologies to identify inefficiencies and maximize mission throughput.

Now, these Green Belt candidates are tasked with applying their new knowledge to solve real-world problems on the depot floor. For leadership and instructors, the mission of the new training is clear.

“The ultimate goal is to increase warfighting capacity – to become more efficient in our processes, so the processes are predictable and we can take on more workload,” Anthony Murphy, Warner Robins Air Logistics Process Analyst and Art of the Possible Black Belt, said.

This first cohort represents a broad cross-section of the complex, ensuring the continuous improvement efforts will have an immediate, widespread impact.

To prove their skills, the candidates will now apply what they learned to solve a specific organizational problem, capturing their results using a practical problem-solving template commonly known as anA3. A3 serves as a concise, one-page storyboard used to document and communicate the entire problem-solving process.

Murphy said the class curriculum is heavily focused on three major methodologies: Lean, Theory of Constraints and Six Sigma. Students also get hands-on experience with nearly two dozen tools, including value stream mapping and5S – Sort, Set in order, Shine, Standardize and Sustain, a methodology used to organize and standardize the workplace.

“By mastering these tools, employees learn how to pinpoint bottlenecks that slow down production,” said Murphy. “The strategy involves the identification of a process constraint and attacking it, and to find and eliminate process waste.”

For the everyday ALC employee, engaging in this new culture of process improvement is about more than just corporate strategy, it’s about making daily work life smoother. By removing process waste, jobs become easier and less frustrating.

The training also offers a major professional benefit to the employees who raise their hands to participate.

"The CI2 skills course prepares the candidates for Green Belt Certification, which is recognized across the industry," Murphy said.

This inaugural class is just the beginning of the complex's push to grow its ranks of Yellow, Green and Black Belt trained employees. The WR-ALC plans to run the course on a quarterly basis, opening the door for more employees to earn a certification, streamline their daily tasks, and help the complex support the warfighter on time and on target.