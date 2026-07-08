Debut Single 'Happy Birthday, It’s Your Special Day' Set for Official Release

Cover art for Temi and The Crew’s birthday song, showing a soulful female singer performing “Happy Birthday” into a studio microphone.

This marks the official release from the creative collaboration, which brings together songwriters, vocalists, producers and musicians to create original music

We are excited to announce our first single. ‘Happy Birthday, It’s Your Special Day’ is more than a birthday song; it's a celebration of friendship and the people who make moments unforgettable.” — Mr Emmanuel Nmaju, spokesperson for Temi and The Crew

HEREFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newly formed independent music collective Temi and The Crew has announced the release date for its debut single, “Happy Birthday, It’s Your Special Day.” The soulful celebration track, featuring a guest female singer, is scheduled for release on 7 August 2026 under the collective’s own label, Temi and The Crew. It can also be pre-saved using the official smart link The single marks the first official release from the creative collaboration, which brings together songwriters, vocalists, producers and musicians to create original music for a global digital audience. With a warm, uplifting sound and a message built around love, celebration and human connection, “Happy Birthday, It’s Your Special Day” is expected to appeal to listeners looking for a meaningful birthday song with a fresh contemporary feel.Mr Emmanuel Nmaju, spokesperson for Temi and The Crew, said:“We are very excited to announce our first single as Temi and The Crew. ‘Happy Birthday, It’s Your Special Day’ is more than a birthday song; it is a celebration of life, friendship and the people who make special moments unforgettable. As a collective, we wanted our first release to carry joy while also supporting a cause that changes lives.”Proceeds from “Happy Birthday, It’s Your Special Day”, as well as proceeds from other singles expected to be released by the collective later in the year, are expected to be donated to Hope Spring , a clean water charity supporting water, sanitation and hygiene projects.The song is also expected to feature in an animated birthday video eCard currently being created to support the same charity. The project reflects Temi and The Crew’s wider aim of using original music not only for entertainment, but also to support positive social impact through creative digital projects.Information on where to download or stream the Birthday song will be available on the Temi and The Crew website and official social media pages.About Temi and The Crew.Temi and The Crew is an independent music collective dedicated to creating, recording and releasing original music for listeners around the world. Rather than being limited to one genre, Temi and The Crew embrace a broad creative approach, producing music influenced by soul, pop, Afro-inspired sounds and contemporary digital music culture. The collective focuses on releasing original songs through streaming platforms, social media and digital music services.Media Contact.Temi and The CrewEmail: tcrew@temi.co.ukWebsite: https://www.temiodurinde.uk/temi-and-the-crew/

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