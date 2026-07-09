Wooden panels covering windows shattered during a Russian strike at Hotel Ukraina in Kyiv have been transformed into works of art by local children Liubava Malitska paints a wooden art panel covering a window damaged by a Russian strike at Hotel Ukraina in Kyiv. Liubava Malitska looks at her artwork after it was installed inside Hotel Ukraina in Kyiv.

Children's Paintings Replace the Scars of War: Windows of Kyiv's Hotel Ukraina, Damaged by a Russian Strike, Become Canvases for Art.

These paintings represent the resilience, creativity and hope of Ukrainian children. We will preserve them as part of the Ukraine history.” — Maksym Krippa, CEO of ARS Capital

KYIV, KYIV, UKRAINE, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children Transform Windows Damaged by Russian Strike into Symbols of Hope in Central Kyiv

Wooden panels installed to cover windows shattered during a recent Russian missile attack in central Kyiv have been transformed into works of art by young Ukrainian girls, turning visible scars of war into symbols of resilience and hope.

Nearly a month after the attack, Hotel Ukraina, one of Ukraine's largest and oldest hotels owned by businessman Maksym Krippa, overlooking Kyiv's Independence Square, is still undergoing restoration. Several windows damaged by the blast wave remain temporarily covered with wooden boards. Instead of serving as reminders of destruction, they have become canvases decorated with traditional Ukrainian ornaments, flowers and vibrant paintings created by local children.

One of the first young artists to join the initiative was 13-year-old Liubava Malitska, who practices Petrykivka painting — a traditional Ukrainian decorative art inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

"I've been drawing since I was little. I started painting flowers after joining an art club, and that's when I fell in love with this style," Liubava said.

Painting on large wooden panels instead of paper or canvas became a completely new experience for the young artist.

"You have to be very careful because the paint takes almost a full day to dry," she explained.

The wooden panels were installed after the Russian strike on May 24, when the blast wave caused significant damage to Hotel Ukraina and the neighboring Hotel Dnipro, shattering dozens of windows and damaging parts of both buildings' facades and interiors.

According to ARS Capital, the investment holding that owns Hotel Ukraina, the artworks will be carefully preserved after the damaged windows are replaced and will become part of the hotel's interior as a lasting reminder of resilience during wartime.

"These paintings have become much more than decorations covering damaged windows," said Maksym Krippa, CEO of ARS Capital. "They represent the resilience, creativity and hope of Ukrainian children. We will preserve them as part of the hotel's history, ensuring they remain a reminder that even in the aftermath of destruction, people continue to create beauty."

As restoration continues, the temporary wooden panels have evolved into an unexpected public art installation in the heart of Kyiv. Where shattered glass once reflected the consequences of war, bright Ukrainian flowers and traditional ornaments now symbolize the city's resilience and its determination to move forward.

About ARS Capital

ARS Capital is a Ukrainian holding company that brings together the investment assets of entrepreneur Maxim Krippa across commercial real estate, property development, esports, game development, media, healthtech, artificial intelligence, and other technology sectors. The holding's key assets include the esports organisation NAVI (Natus Vincere), video game developer GSC Game World, media platform Maincast, Burny Games, as well as Hotel Ukraine, the Parus Business Centre, the International Exhibition Centre in Kyiv.



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