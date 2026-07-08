BedHub Launches Nationwide After Founder’s Personal Search for Senior Care

The platform connects families directly with residential assisted living homes while helping operators gain visibility without traditional placement fees.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Karen Cazemier began searching for care for her grandmother, she encountered the same challenge many families face: finding clear, reliable information about residential assisted living homes can be difficult at a time when decisions are already emotional and time-sensitive. That personal experience eventually led her into the senior care industry, where she spent fifteen years operating residential assisted living homes and working closely with families, residents, and caregivers.Today, Cazemier is bringing that experience to BedHub , a nationwide platform now live across the United States. BedHub connects families directly with residential assisted living operators, provides transparent listings and educational resources, and gives care home operators a way to be discovered without paying traditional placement fees.At its core, the platform was created to support both sides of the care search. Families can use BedHub to explore residential assisted living homes, review key information, and contact providers directly. Operators, many of whom run small, home-like care settings, can also use the platform to increase visibility, manage listings, and access BedHub Operations, a suite of business tools designed to support growth and daily management.According to the company, residential assisted living homes are typically smaller care settings, often serving fewer than 18 residents. For many families, that size can offer a more personal environment where caregivers know residents by name, routines feel familiar, and care is delivered in a setting that feels closer to home. BedHub is designed to make these homes easier to find, particularly for families who may not know where to begin.“Choosing care for someone you love is one of the most emotional decisions a family will ever make,” says Karen Cazemier, Founder and CEO of BedHub. “It is not just about finding an available room. It is about finding the right home, the right people, and the peace of mind that comes with knowing a loved one truly belongs there.”BedHub also addresses a long-standing challenge for operators. Traditional placement models often require care homes to pay referral fees when a resident is placed. For smaller providers, those costs can create added strain on budgets already dedicated to staffing, care, maintenance, and resident support. BedHub removes that fee structure, allowing operators to connect with families directly through the platform.For Cazemier, the mission remains personal. Her years as both a family member searching for care and an operator managing care homes shaped the company’s focus on transparency, direct access, and practical support for providers.“I was an operator for fifteen years before I built BedHub,” Cazemier states. “Eliminating placement fees is not just a business decision. It comes from seeing how those costs affect small homes, caregivers, and ultimately the people receiving care.”For more information, please visit https://bedhub.com/ About BedHubBedHub is a nationwide platform for residential assisted living, founded by Karen Cazemier, a fifteen-year operator in the senior care industry. The platform connects families with care homes through transparent listings, educational resources, and direct provider connections. For operators, BedHub offers visibility, marketing opportunities, and BedHub Operations, a suite of business management tools with no placement fees. BedHub was created to make it easier for families across the United States to find the right home and for residential assisted living operators to be found.

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