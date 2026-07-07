Three UW-Green Bay students are gaining recognition for turning bold ideas into real-world impact after earning top honors at the at-large WiSys Quick Pitch competition on May 12. Eight students from across Wisconsin competed overall, presenting research-driven innovations in front of judges for a chance at cash prizes and advancement to the WiSys SPARK Symposium this July in Eau Claire.

Rising to the top, sophomore Saksham Yadav claimed first place for “Campus Catalyst,” a forward-thinking platform designed to connect students and faculty around shared research interests, streamline mentorship opportunities, and spark meaningful academic collaboration.

UW-Green Bay students Melissa Berrocal Barboza and Ariana Boucard also earned second place for “Adflua AI,” an idea grounded in extensive research into challenges faced by small businesses and marketing teams. Their solution leverages artificial intelligence to simplify and strengthen social media advertising—helping users create consistent, brand-aligned content more efficiently. With guidance from faculty advisor Paul Belanger, their work reflects UW-Green Bay’s commitment to pairing academic learning with real-world application and community impact.

Written by Jena Richter Landers

Link to original story: https://news.uwgb.edu/phlash/news/06/15/uw-green-bay-students-shine-with-innovative-research-at-wisys-quick-pitch-competition/