Executive Coach Teresa Gregory, Recognized by Influential Women, Champions Ethical Leadership and Mentorship

KENT, WA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of G Squared Consulting LLC Empowers Leaders to Build Trust, Strengthen Decision-Making, and Create Lasting Organizational Impact Through Mentorship, Continuous Learning, and Purpose-Driven LeadershipExecutive coach, leadership strategist, and best-selling co-author Teresa Gregory is redefining what it means to lead in today’s increasingly complex workplace. As the founder of G Squared Consulting LLC, Teresa has built her career around helping executives, senior leaders, and organizations uncover the unseen factors that influence leadership, communication, and organizational culture. Through bias-aware executive coaching, leadership development, and strategic consulting, she empowers leaders to move beyond conventional management practices and embrace approaches rooted in accountability, trust, and lasting transformation.With more than two decades of experience spanning executive coaching, instructional design, organizational development, and leadership strategy, she has established herself as a respected voice in leadership excellence. Her work centers on helping organizations bridge the gap between intention and impact, enabling leaders to cultivate inclusive, high-performing environments where both people and business outcomes thrive.Teresa’s professional journey began with a challenge that ultimately became the foundation of her leadership philosophy. After graduating from the Foster School of Business, she found herself struggling to secure an office position despite earning a degree because her professional experience had largely been in retail. That obstacle could have defined her career, but instead it became the catalyst for one of the most influential relationships of her life.Everything changed when she met Marilyn Sierra, the mentor who introduced her to the transformative power of professional guidance. She credits that mentorship relationship as the turning point that opened doors, expanded her confidence, and reshaped her understanding of professional growth. Today, she considers mentorship to be the single greatest contributor to her success and continues to actively seek mentors throughout every stage of her career.“Mentorship changed everything for me,” Teresa says. “It taught me that no one succeeds alone.”That belief has become one of the defining principles of her work. While many professionals focus solely on advancing their own careers, she believes leadership carries a dual responsibility: learning from those who have gone before while intentionally investing in those who will follow.Her commitment to mentorship extends into every aspect of her professional and community life. Even while serving as a school board director, Teresa intentionally sought guidance from a mentor serving on another district’s board to gain fresh perspectives while maintaining ethical boundaries. This commitment reflects her belief that leadership requires humility and a willingness to continually learn from others, regardless of one’s level of experience.She also credits her mother for shaping her passion for developing people. As a respected nurse and preceptor responsible for training new healthcare professionals, her mother modeled the importance of teaching, coaching, and creating opportunities for others to succeed. Those early lessons continue to influence Gregory’s own approach to executive coaching, leadership development, and organizational consulting.Throughout her career, Teresa has consistently combined strategic thinking with practical application. During her tenure at Microsoft, she played a pivotal role in designing the company’s first required Standards of Business Conduct training program, an award-winning initiative whose instructional design principles continue to influence employee education today. Her expertise in scenario-based learning, ethical governance, and leadership development has since expanded into helping executives navigate the complex interpersonal dynamics that shape organizational success.Rather than relying on one-size-fits-all leadership models, Teresa helps leaders recognize hidden biases, improve communication, strengthen decision-making, and build healthier workplace cultures. Her coaching encourages leaders to examine not only what decisions they make, but how they make them and the impact those decisions have on employees, teams, and organizational performance.Central to her philosophy is the belief that growth requires curiosity. She encourages leaders to view every assignment, project, and challenge as an opportunity to develop new skills rather than simply complete another task. Reflection has become an essential part of her own leadership practice, as she regularly evaluates successes, identifies opportunities for improvement, and applies those lessons to future work.She also advises emerging professionals, particularly young women entering the workforce, to prioritize practical experience alongside formal education. While she deeply values higher education, Teresa believes some of the most valuable leadership lessons emerge through real-world problem-solving, navigating uncertainty, and learning to adapt to changing circumstances.Her message resonates particularly strongly in today’s rapidly evolving workplace, where technological innovation continues to reshape industries. Teresa acknowledges the tremendous potential of artificial intelligence while cautioning organizations against expecting technology to replace the uniquely human aspects of leadership. Coaching, trust-building, emotional intelligence, and difficult conversations, she argues, remain fundamentally human skills that cannot simply be automated.As organizations continue adapting to workforce changes, Teresa also emphasizes the growing importance of authentic professional relationships. With increased competition resulting from layoffs across multiple industries, she encourages professionals to invest in meaningful networking rather than relying exclusively on online job applications. Genuine relationships, she believes, continue to create opportunities that résumés alone cannot.While she recognizes today’s challenges, she is equally optimistic about the unprecedented opportunities available to professionals willing to share their expertise. From publishing books and building personal brands to speaking at conferences and creating educational content, she believes individuals now have more avenues than ever to contribute meaningful insights and inspire others. Storytelling, in particular, remains one of her favorite tools for helping leaders communicate lessons, connect with audiences, and create lasting influence.Teresa’s own leadership extends far beyond the corporate environment. In addition to leading G Squared Consulting LLC, she serves as a school board director committed to creating safe, equitable, and inclusive learning environments for students. She has also dedicated countless hours to mentoring future leaders, leading Girl Scout troops, and supporting at-risk youth through educational opportunities. These efforts reflect her conviction that leadership is measured not only by professional achievement but also by service to others.As a certified Myers-Briggs instructor and experienced facilitator, Teresa continues to equip executives, leadership teams, and organizations with practical tools for improving communication, strengthening collaboration, and fostering cultures built on integrity and accountability. Every coaching engagement reflects her belief that meaningful transformation begins with greater self-awareness and the courage to challenge long-held assumptions.At the center of her philosophy is intentionality. She structures each day to balance strategic work, creative thinking, continuous learning, and meaningful service. She believes careers should provide more than financial stability—they should offer purpose, fulfillment, and opportunities to positively influence others.Looking ahead, Teresa Gregory remains committed to helping leaders rise above bias, embrace lifelong learning, and cultivate organizations where people and performance grow together. Through executive coaching, mentorship, and values-based leadership, she continues to demonstrate that true success is measured not simply by titles or accomplishments, but by the lasting impact leaders leave on the people and communities they serve.Learn More about Teresa Gregory:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/teresa-gregory or through her website, https://www.g2-c.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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