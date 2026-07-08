Raltron Expands Compact Speaker Offering for Connected, Portable, and Mission-Critical Devices

RSP Series Speakers

RSP Series combines compact design, strong acoustic performance, environmental durability, and customization for demanding connected-device applications.

Today’s device manufacturers need speaker solutions with standard and semi-custom options that balance compact size, strong audio performance, reliability, and speed to integration.” — Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raltron, a leader in frequency control components, wireless antenna products, and high-quality audio components, announces its expanded RSP Series of engineered speaker solutions designed to meet the demanding performance requirements of medical devices, fire and security systems, smart home IoT products, telecommunications equipment, voice-enabled devices, and consumer portable electronics.Key performance advantages across the RSP Series include high SPL output for clear audio in noisy environments, compact low-profile designs for space-constrained applications, and wide frequency response options optimized for tones, speech, and multimedia audio. The portfolio also features long operational life with robust industrial-grade construction, plus IP-rated and water-resistant options for applications requiring added environmental protection.For devices that depend on clear alerts, prompts, and voice interaction, the RSP Series speakers are well suited for patient monitoring systems, nurse call systems, portable medical devices, video doorbells, connected smart panels, and other smart home IoT. The RSP speakers also support IP phones, conferencing systems, intercom terminals, and other voice-enabled products that require optimized speech performance and dependable operation.To support faster product development and acoustic optimization, Raltron offers custom assemblies with lead wires, connectors, front-face adhesive, acoustic mesh, and gasket solutions. Customization capabilities include STP-based chamber development, high-resolution 3D-printed prototype chambers, and fully assembled speaker samples built to customer specifications.“Today’s device manufacturers need speaker solutions that balance compact size, strong audio performance, reliability, and speed to integration,” said Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron. “Raltron’s speaker portfolio is designed to support applications with both standard and semi-custom options.”All RSP Series products are RoHS and REACH compliant, and are available as a standard off-the-shelf component or as a fully customized assembly per customer spec. Raltron helps customers improve enclosure integration, protect device reliability, and accelerate time to market across next-generation connected products. With product in stock at DigiKey , find more product information at https://www.raltron.com/speakers/ About RaltronFounded in 1983, Raltron is a privately held ISO-9001:2015 certified company that develops, manufactures and sells products worldwide including crystal resonators, clock oscillators, VCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs, VCO's, SAW and LTCC filters, ceramic resonators, IoT-ready antennas, audio components including buzzers, speakers, microphones, transducers and piezo elements, and RF cable assemblies and RF connectors. Its products are marketed through a worldwide network of independently owned representatives and franchised distributors.

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