Influential Women Features Lisa Schoenthaler: Empowering Women to Build Legacy Through Authentic Alignment

ST. MICHAEL, MN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder Lisa Champions a Transformational Approach that Integrates Faith, Embodiment, Nervous System Regulation, and Strategic Life Design to Help Women Create Sustainable Success From the Inside OutLife by Divine Blueprint™ is redefining personal transformation by inviting women to reconnect with the person they were always created to be. Founded by Lisa, the platform offers a holistic framework that blends feminine embodiment, spiritual alignment, and intentional life design, helping women move beyond survival mode and into lives marked by purpose, clarity, and lasting fulfillment. Rather than encouraging women to pursue external validation or conventional definitions of success, Life by Divine Blueprint™ guides them inward, believing that the answers they seek have always existed within them.Built upon the conviction that identity must precede achievement, Life by Divine Blueprint™ serves women who are ready to break free from limiting beliefs, societal conditioning, and fear-based decision-making. Through immersive coaching experiences, transformational retreats, and innovative healing modalities, Lisa has created an ecosystem where women can rediscover self-trust, strengthen their inner authority, and cultivate lives that reflect authenticity rather than expectation.At the center of this work is the Divine Blueprint methodology, a comprehensive approach designed to align identity, emotional resilience, spiritual conviction, and practical execution. Rather than focusing on superficial motivation or temporary mindset shifts, the methodology supports women in expanding their capacity to receive abundance, steward wealth responsibly, build purpose-driven businesses, and create generational legacies grounded in wholeness. Every aspect of the process emphasizes sustainable transformation, ensuring that personal growth becomes deeply integrated rather than short-lived.A defining feature of the platform is its incorporation of 9D Holistic Breathwork, an immersive experience that combines intentional breathing techniques, sound frequencies, guided visualization, and subconscious reprogramming. These carefully designed sessions create a safe environment for participants to regulate their nervous systems, release deeply held emotional patterns, and access greater levels of self-awareness. By calming the mind and allowing stored emotions to surface, clients gain the opportunity to replace limiting beliefs with renewed confidence, clarity, and purpose.Lisa’s own professional journey reflects the philosophy she now teaches others. She attributes her success not to external accomplishments alone, but to a lifelong commitment to understanding her identity before pursuing expansion. By grounding herself in faith, truth, and self-awareness, she has consistently made decisions that reflect her deepest values rather than external pressures. This intentional foundation has enabled her to build a career focused not on short-term recognition, but on creating meaningful and lasting transformation for the women she serves.Throughout her journey, Lisa has invested deeply in her own personal development, recognizing that effective leadership begins with inner work. She credits practices such as embodiment and 9D breathwork with helping her release fear-based thinking, overcome limiting beliefs, and cultivate the emotional resilience required to navigate uncertainty. Instead of reacting from stress or survival, she has intentionally developed the capacity to lead with wisdom, presence, and balance—qualities she now encourages others to cultivate in both their personal and professional lives.Faith remains one of the strongest pillars supporting Lisa’s work. She believes many of her greatest opportunities emerged because she remained obedient to the vision she felt called to pursue, even when the path forward lacked certainty or widespread understanding. Rather than waiting for perfect conditions or seeking outside validation, she embraced courageous action, trusting that clarity would develop through consistent movement rather than hesitation. This perspective continues to shape the way she mentors clients who are navigating significant life and business transitions.Lisa’s philosophy extends beyond personal success to emphasize legacy. She encourages women to shift their focus away from temporary achievements and toward building lives and businesses that continue creating value long after immediate goals have been reached. Whether guiding entrepreneurs, professionals, or women seeking personal renewal, she consistently emphasizes sustainable leadership, responsible stewardship, and long-term impact over rapid growth or external acclaim.One of the most influential lessons Lisa has embraced throughout her career is the belief that individuals must first become who they truly are before attempting to build anything meaningful. This principle has become foundational to the Life by Divine Blueprint™ philosophy. Rather than encouraging clients to imitate industry trends or compare themselves to others, Lisa helps them uncover their unique identity and build from that authentic place. She believes genuine influence arises naturally when work becomes an extension of personal truth rather than performance.Lisa also teaches that professional ambition cannot be separated from personal growth. In today’s fast-moving entrepreneurial landscape, many individuals pursue ambitious visions without developing the emotional capacity necessary to sustain them. Through her coaching, she demonstrates that nervous system regulation, self-leadership, emotional intelligence, and embodiment are equally as important as business strategy or marketing expertise. This integrated approach helps women build organizations, careers, and families without sacrificing their well-being or experiencing chronic burnout.For women entering the coaching, embodiment, healing, or transformational leadership fields, Lisa offers guidance grounded in authenticity rather than visibility. She encourages aspiring leaders to establish a strong sense of identity before focusing on branding or audience growth, believing that true credibility comes from lived experience and continuous personal evolution. According to Lisa, clients are ultimately transformed not by polished messaging, but by leaders who consistently embody the principles they teach.She also challenges emerging entrepreneurs to distinguish popularity from genuine impact. While digital platforms have created unprecedented opportunities for exposure, Lisa believes that meaningful success should be measured by the depth of transformation clients experience rather than follower counts or social media engagement. By honoring their own pace of growth and remaining committed to integrity, women position themselves to create influence that endures far beyond temporary trends.Looking toward the future, Lisa sees tremendous opportunity within the coaching and wellness industries as increasing numbers of individuals seek holistic approaches that integrate emotional healing, identity development, embodiment practices, and nervous system regulation. At the same time, she recognizes that the industry’s rapid expansion has heightened the need for discernment, encouraging clients to seek practitioners who demonstrate authenticity, experience, ethical leadership, and measurable transformation rather than simply offering inspiration.The foundation of Life by Divine Blueprint™ rests upon the enduring values of truth, integrity, faith, sovereignty, embodiment, legacy, and responsible growth. Lisa believes there should be no separation between how a leader lives personally and how they serve professionally. Every offering within the platform—from one-on-one coaching and immersive breathwork experiences to retreats and transformational programs—is intentionally designed to help women reconnect with their own inner authority, embrace their authentic identity, and create lives that reflect both purpose and lasting significance.As Life by Divine Blueprint™ continues expanding its reach, Lisa remains committed to empowering women to stop building from fear, obligation, or external expectation and instead lead from the place where they have always been strongest—their original design. By helping women remember who they truly are, she is cultivating a movement centered not simply on success, but on wholeness, sustainable leadership, and transformational legacy that can positively influence generations to come.Learn More about Lisa Schoenthaler:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lisa-schoenthaler , or through Life by Divine Blueprint, https://www.lifebydivineblueprint.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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