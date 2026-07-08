Creatio Launches AI Summer to Double-Down on Enterprise AI Adoption

Six-week learning program combines live workshops, co-build sessions, and a hackathon to help organizations move from AI exploration to real-world adoption

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale, today announced the launch of Creatio AI Summer, a comprehensive AI adoption program designed to help business users and developers build practical AI skills through real-world implementation.As enterprise AI adoption accelerates, many organizations face the same challenge: moving beyond experimentation to widespread, practical implementation. While AI technology continues to advance rapidly, enabling entire teams to confidently build and apply AI remains one of the biggest barriers to realizing business value. The AI Summer program was created to help bridge that gap.Running from July 16 through August 31, Creatio AI Summer combines self-paced learning, live co-build workshops, and an end-of-program hackathon into a structured journey from AI fundamentals to real-world application. Every session is built around practical business scenarios, giving learners the opportunity to create working AI agents with Creatio AI Studio from day one."Organizations are moving quickly to adopt AI, but many teams are still figuring out where to begin and the best way to learn AI is to build AI," said Burley Kawasaki, SVP of Industries at Creatio. “The biggest challenge is enabling people across the business to confidently build and apply AI. AI Summer helps organizations develop those skills through hands-on learning, real business scenarios, and collaboration—turning AI adoption into something every team can participate in."Throughout the program, participants will learn how to:- Turn business ideas into AI use cases- Build AI agents with Creatio AI Studio and AI Studio Twin in just 1 hour- Improve agent performance and maintain control as AI solutions scale- Explore the latest AI innovations in Creatio 10xThe program concludes with the AI Summer Hackathon, taking place from August 17–31, where attendees can showcase what they've built, collaborate with peers, and compete for prizes. Winners will be announced on September 9th, 2026.Who Should Join?AI Summer is designed for anyone looking to build practical AI skills, including:- Business users who want to automate work, improve productivity, and solve business challenges with AI agents.- Developers and no-code creators who want hands-on experience building and customizing AI agents with Creatio AI Studio.- Partners and consultants looking to help customers identify high-impact AI use cases and accelerate AI adoption.The program begins on July 16 with Meet Your Agents: The AI Summer Opening, and continues with sessions covering AI agent design, prompts and skills, CRM automation, performance optimization, multimodal AI, and the latest innovations in Creatio 10x.Registration for Creatio AI Summer is now open and free for the Creatio community.To learn more and reserve your spot, visit Creatio AI Summer Program 2026 About CreatioCreatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.