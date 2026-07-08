Welligence Energy Analytics Joins Venezuela Energy Week as its Strategic Intelligence Partner

Leading energy analytics firm Welligence will provide unparalleled market insight and data-driven expertise at Venezuela Energy Week 2026

CARACAS, VENEZUELA, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welligence Energy Analytics, an industry leader in global upstream intelligence and analytics, has joined Venezuela Energy Week (VEW) 2026 as the official Strategic Intelligence Partner. The partnership marks a significant addition to the event’s growing roster of global industry leaders and reinforces the event as the premier platform for dialogue, investment and opportunity in one of the world’s most closely watched energy markets.

As Venezuela continues to re-emerge as a strategic player in global energy markets, access to reliable, independent and data-driven market intelligence has never been more critical. Welligence’s participation will bring a new level of analytical rigor to discussions surrounding upstream investment, production growth, licensing opportunities, regional competitiveness and long-term market outlooks.

Founded in 2017, Houston-based Welligence has rapidly established itself as a leading energy intelligence platform, serving major energy companies, national oil companies, financial institutions and investors worldwide. Combining advanced analytics, AI-powered forecasting, and asset-level research and proprietary market data, the company has become a trusted source of insight across global upstream, LNG, and energy transition markets. Under the leadership of CEO Ross Lubetkin, Welligence has expanded its global footprint across multiple continents and secured more than $40 million in growth investment, cementing its reputation as one of the industry's most influential independent research houses.

The partnership comes as Venezuela’s energy industry enters a new phase of opportunity. As international companies reassess opportunities across Latin America and governments seek to balance energy security, investment attraction and economic growth, the need for objective market analysis has become increasingly important. Welligence’s expertise will help elevate conversations beyond headlines, providing stakeholders with the intelligence required to make informed strategic decisions.

“As interest in the country’s vast resource potential continues to grow, VEW must be a platform where decisions are informed by the highest-quality data, analysis and market expertise available. Welligence has built a global reputation for delivering exactly that. Their participation strengthens the caliber of dialogue taking place at the event and underscores our commitment to bringing together the industry's most influential voices as Venezuela charts its next chapter,” said James Chester, CEO of ECP.

Through its partnership, Welligence will contribute critical perspectives on market dynamics, investment trends and the broader forces shaping energy development across Latin America. The company’s presence is expected to attract heightened interest from investors, operators, service companies and policymakers seeking a deeper understanding of both Venezuela’s opportunities and the evolving global energy landscape.

“Venezuela remains one of the most consequential energy markets in the world, with enormous resource potential and significant strategic importance for regional and global supply,” said Lubetkin. “We are pleased to partner with VEW at a time when industry stakeholders are increasingly focused on understanding the country’s future trajectory. VEW will be an important forum for informed discussion, collaboration and investment, and we look forward to sharing our insights with decision-makers from across the energy value chain.”

The addition of Welligence further strengthens VEW’s position as the leading platform for high-level engagement on the future of Venezuela’s energy sector. By convening world-class intelligence providers, industry executives, government leaders and investors, the event will foster the connections, insights and momentum required to unlock the next phase of growth in one of the Western Hemisphere’s most significant energy markets.

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