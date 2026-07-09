Earthbar Launches New Loyalty App Powered by Olo and Veya by 3Owl

New mobile experience makes rewards easier to access and keeps Earthbar connected to guests’ everyday wellness routines

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Earthbar announced the launch of its new mobile app, built on Veya by 3Owl and fully integrated with Olo Ordering, Engage, and Loyalty.Designed to make each Earthbar visit faster and easier, the app gives guests a simpler way to access rewards, engage with the brand, and keep Earthbar part of their everyday wellness routine.“Our mission at Earthbar is to give you what your body needs, when your body needs it,” said John Laun, Earthbar Chief Marketing Officer. “Our new app makes this promise a reality for guests with a faster, more convenient way to order your favorites, earn points, and redeem rewards. Building this app on the Veya platform enabled us to get to market faster, while giving us flexibility to customize the app to best suit the unique needs of our community.”Built on Veya, 3Owl’s semi-custom digital platform, the app combines a scalable technology foundation with an experience tailored to Earthbar’s distinct brand and guest base. Using Veya’s highly configurable CMS and flexible design system, Earthbar’s fully branded app was built in just 60 days. The platform also gives Earthbar’s team the ability to manage content, promotions, imagery, and marketing updates without requiring a new app build or app store release.The new Earthbar app includes:Earthbar Rewards: Guests can view their Olo Loyalty account, access available rewards, and engage more easily with the Earthbar rewards program.A Fully Branded Mobile Experience: The app brings Earthbar’s wellness-first identity, content, and promotions into a single mobile destination.Frictionless Payments and Login: Guests can sign in without a password and move through checkout faster with Apple Pay and Google Pay, reducing steps between opening the app and completing their order.Visual Content Management: Earthbar’s marketing team can update promotional messaging, imagery, and campaigns directly in the CMS. No development ticket required, no waiting on a release cycle. Changes can be previewed before going live and published instantly, without anew app build or app store submission."Guests expect loyalty to be easy to access and simple to use wherever they interact with a brand," said Ray Gallagher, SVP & GM, Engage. "Olo Engage and Loyalty gives Earthbar the data and tools to make that a reality, delivering personalized rewards within a guest experience built around convenience, relevance, and everyday wellness."“Earthbar has a highly distinctive brand and an exceptionally loyal audience. Veya gives brands the ability to launch a high-quality app that feels entirely their own, in a fraction of the time a ground-up build would require, ” said David Feldman, Founder and CEO of 3Owl. “Marketing teams can update content, promotions, and campaigns directly in the CMS without filing a dev request or waiting on a release cycle. With Olo Loyalty integrated directly into the experience, Earthbar has a platform that can move as fast as their business does.”The Earthbar app is now available for download. To learn more about Earthbar Rewards, visit earthbar.com/pages/earthbar-rewards

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