Democrats Fought Against Historic Tax Cuts. Now They’re Fighting Against Opportunity for America’s Kids.

President Donald J. Trump and Republicans delivered the largest middle- and working-class tax cuts in history through the Working Families Tax Cuts, which Democrats fought every step of the way.

Now, Democrats are smearing Trump Accounts — the program giving every eligible American child a $1,000 head start on building real wealth.

These accounts put real capital directly into the hands of the next generation of American citizens. The money grows tax-free and can be used for college, a first home, starting a business, or building long-term financial security.

Democrats are telling their own constituents to reject it.

Rep. Bennie Thompson is leading that charge, publicly telling families in his district to “pass” on Trump Accounts. He’s urging parents to reject seed capital and a tax-advantaged path to generational wealth — choosing partisan spite over the futures of the families he claims to represent.

Democrats would rather keep working families trapped in dependency on the government programs they control than let them own a piece of their future. They’d rather punish their own constituents than see a policy associated with President Trump succeed and improve the lives of Americans.

They’re putting their hatred of President Trump above giving American children a real shot at the American Dream.