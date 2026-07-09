SeoSamba Launches LocalEko: Done-for-You Local Marketing That Runs in the Background for Agencies and Their Clients

SeoSamba announced the launch of LocalEko, an autonomous marketing and sales automation engine designed for marketing agencies, white-label providers.

Rather than acting as another SaaS tool, LocalEko by SeoSamba functions as a marketing operating layer that agencies can embed directly into their service model.” — Michel Leconte, CEO

CAMDEN, DE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Built on the principle of done-for-you local marketing that runs in the background, LocalEko enables agencies to deliver continuous local SEO, content, and AI-driven visibility outcomes for clients – without requiring constant manual execution, tool management, or daily platform logins. Instead of adding another dashboard to manage, LocalEko operates as an execution layer within a unified marketing infrastructure that agencies can fully brand and resell as part of their own service offering.

Solving the Agency Delivery and Value Capture Problem

Modern agencies are under increasing pressure to deliver SEO, AEO, paid media performance, content production, CRM automation, and local visibility at scale – often across dozens or hundreds of clients. At the same time, fragmented tool stacks and disconnected platforms create operational complexity, limit scalability, and often shift long-term value capture toward software vendors rather than the agency delivering the strategy and execution. LocalEko is designed to reverse this dynamic. By embedding execution directly into a unified marketing system, agencies are free to inject their own account strategy, and retain control over delivery, pricing, and client relationships – while shifting from manual service execution to scalable, productized marketing infrastructure.

Done-for-You Local Marketing That Runs in the Background

Once activated, LocalEko continuously operates without requiring day-to-day intervention, enabling agencies to deliver always-on client outcomes such as:

- Automated generation of localized content across client locations

- Continuous SEO optimization and technical enhancement

- Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) for visibility across AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity

- Schema markup creation and ongoing structured data optimization

- Content updates driven by real business and customer interaction signals

- Campaign and messaging improvements powered by live performance data

For clients, marketing simply works in the background — with blog and social content automatically delivered to their inbox and account every month. For agencies, execution becomes scalable, repeatable, and productized, helping improve client retention while creating unique, high-value services clients are happy to pay for through recurring subscription revenue.

Built on Proven Multi-Location SEO Infrastructure Since 2008

LocalEko extends SeoSamba’s established multi-location marketing infrastructure, developed since 2008 to support distributed SEO execution across complex client networks. This foundation already enables agencies to manage websites, SEO, CRM, social media, reputation management, and automation in a unified environment. LocalEko enhances this system with AI-driven automation that not only manages marketing activity – but continuously executes, optimizes, and improves it across entire client portfolios.

A White-Label Operating Layer for Agencies

LocalEko is delivered as part of a fully white-label ecosystem, allowing agencies to:

- Offer AI-powered local marketing under their own brand

- Package execution as a recurring service or subscription

- Eliminate reliance on fragmented third-party tools

- Scale delivery without increasing internal operational overhead

- Retain ownership of client relationships and long-term value

AI Search and the Shift to Answer Engine Optimization (AEO)

As search evolves beyond traditional SEO into AI-driven discovery platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity, agencies must now optimize not just for rankings – but for structured, machine-readable visibility. LocalEko automatically generates and optimizes this type of content through continuous execution across websites, schema markup, and structured marketing data — helping businesses maintain visibility in both traditional search engines and emerging AI answer engines. But LocalEko goes even further. It analyzes each website page individually and generates highly relevant FAQs, on-page content enhancements, and AI-optimized copy that is ready for insertion without disrupting existing page layouts, branding, or styling.

About SeoSamba

SeoSamba is a white-label marketing and CRM platform that unifies websites, SEO, CRM, POS, automation, and multi-location marketing into a single connected system. Its infrastructure enables agencies to operate scalable marketing systems for their clients while transitioning from manual execution to AI-driven, always-on marketing automation through solutions like LocalEko. LocalEko represents a shift from fragmented marketing tools to an always-on execution layer embedded within agency operations. For agencies, this means moving from service delivery to scalable marketing infrastructure ownership. For clients, it means marketing that runs continuously in the background – without requiring constant management or platform interaction. LocalEko – done-for-you local marketing that runs in the background.

Ready to see LocalEko in action? Book a free demo and see how your brand can dominate local search and AI-driven results.

SeoSamba at a Glance

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