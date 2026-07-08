Karsh Hagan | Madden Media unite to launch KHM, a Creative Agency Built for the New Consumer

The new agency pairs national scale with neighborhood-level insight, answering an industry-wide trust crisis with community-driven storytelling

The era of buying attention is coming to an end. We built KHM for what comes next: earning belief through understanding, and creating moments people carry with them long after the clicks fade.” — Dan Janes, CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karsh Hagan and Madden Media are joining forces as a bold, new creative agency: KHM . The new agency brings together storytelling, media, technology, public relations, and experiential under one roof, built on a simple conviction: attention doesn't build belief. Trust does.KHM launches at a moment when trust in brands, organizations, and media sits at an all-time low. While marketing has spent decades optimizing for attention, KHM is organized around a different outcome, creating moments grounded in shared humanity and local truth. The kind people believe, and act on."The era of buying attention is coming to an end," said Dan Janes, CEO. "For decades the industry paid for impressions and called it a strategy. That game is ending. We built KHM for what comes next: earning belief through understanding, and creating moments people carry with them long after the clicks fade."With a full-service team of more than 300 specialists across the country, the new agency operates at the crossroads of global scale and local insight, being able to think big while delivering how brands, places and communities are seen and experienced."Marketing shouldn't feel like it's built from the outside looking in," said Brett Gordon, President, KHM. "Communities already know who they are, and they don't need an agency to come in and define them; they need partners who take the time to listen. Merging our two agencies' strengths into KHM, reshapes our approach around community-driven storytelling, so the work lands with the people who live it every day."Both organizations built deep roots in tourism and community-driven marketing. Today, KHM brings that same philosophy to health, education, nonprofits, consumer brands, business, and technology—helping organizations build trust, strengthen communities, and move people, brands, and places forward."The best work has always started with understanding people. That's true whether we're helping a destination, a university, a healthcare system or a global brand. KHM brings together the talent, perspective and curiosity to build stronger connections,” said Kathy Hagan, Co-CEO.To help lead KHM in these new agency efforts, Lauren Corna, Brianna Francis, and Jake Sillavan have been promoted to the role of Senior Vice President, each leading a portfolio of the agency’s premier accounts. Camille Ziccardi has been named SVP of Growth & Strategy to unify the vision for the agency and help prepare clients for a post-attention world. Leading the agency’s work to help brands build consumer trust are Melissa Pert, SVP of Integrated Media, Jeff Martin, Chief Creative Officer, and Sarah Hupp Foster, President of Allied Services.The agency will immediately begin work under KHM, guided by a north star that can be summed up simply: moments can change hearts, minds, and lives.To learn more, visit khm.agency

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