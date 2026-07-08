Influential Women Recognizes Thelma Liverpool: Innovating Eldercare And Supporting Caregivers Globally

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drawing on a Lifetime of Global Experience, Scientific Expertise, and Unwavering Faith, Thelma Liverpool is Developing Patented Technologies that Improve Dignity, Independence, and Quality of Life for Aging Populations and their CaregiversThelma Liverpool has built an extraordinary career defined by scientific excellence, global service, and a steadfast commitment to improving the lives of others. As the founder and CEO of Thanni Holding Corporation, she is pioneering innovative assistive technologies designed to make caregiving safer, easier, and more dignified for mobility-compromised individuals. Her work reflects decades of experience spanning science, healthcare, international service, and entrepreneurship, all united by a singular purpose: creating practical solutions that address real human challenges while leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.Born in Guyana, South America—formerly British Guiana—and shaped by experiences across North America and Africa, she developed an appreciation for cultural diversity at an early age. Her academic foundation in chemistry—including a bachelor’s degree from Howard University, a master’s degree in Organic Chemistry from Fisk University, and doctoral coursework at the University of Miami—led to a distinguished career with DuPont, where she worked extensively in safety, health, and environmental affairs. Her years in corporate science strengthened her analytical skills and reinforced the importance of disciplined problem-solving, risk management, and evidence-based decision-making.After taking early retirement from DuPont, Thelma chose a new path of service by joining the U.S. Peace Corps as a volunteer in South Africa. There, she witnessed the resilience of communities facing significant healthcare and resource limitations. The experience profoundly deepened her understanding of compassion, adaptability, and service while reinforcing her belief that obstacles can become opportunities for innovation and meaningful impact. The lessons she gained through her Peace Corps service continue to shape her leadership philosophy and entrepreneurial vision.Returning to the United States, she founded Thanni Holding Corporation in 2018 to address one of healthcare’s growing global challenges: improving care for aging and mobility-impaired individuals while reducing the physical demands placed upon caregivers. Recognizing that millions of families struggle daily with the realities of in-bed care, patient repositioning, and mobility assistance, she began developing patented assistive devices designed to simplify these essential tasks without compromising patient comfort or dignity.Her inventions have already received patents in both the United States and South Korea, with additional international patent applications currently underway in Canada and India. The European Union has indicated its intent to grant her a patent. The company is now advancing prototype development while pursuing strategic collaborations with hospital bed manufacturers, wheelchair companies, and healthcare partners to bring these innovations to market. Thelma envisions devices that, while centered on home care, also benefit hospitals and long-term care facilities. Her work began with a desire to assist home caregivers facing the physical demands of lifting and caring for loved ones, often while balancing second or third jobs.Thelma believes her success stems from continuously learning throughout every stage of life. She credits the influence of multiple cultures for shaping her outlook on health, resilience, and community. Caribbean and African traditions, in particular, reinforced her appreciation for healthy nutrition, physical activity, and personal responsibility. Simple habits, including regular walking and maintaining a balanced lifestyle, remain central to her philosophy of well-being. These lessons, learned through lived experience rather than theory alone, continue to influence both her professional work and personal life.Throughout her journey, she has never viewed failure as defeat. Instead, she embraces mistakes as valuable teachers that strengthen judgment, resilience, and creativity. Every challenge she has encountered has contributed to her growth as both a scientist and an entrepreneur. Rather than allowing setbacks to discourage her, she relies on disciplined analysis and thoughtful problem-solving to identify new opportunities. This mindset has enabled her to navigate the complexities of intellectual property protection, product development, international business expansion, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence while continuing to pursue ambitious long-term goals.Her commitment to helping others extends well beyond product innovation. Over the years, Thelma has devoted significant time to tutoring, mentoring, volunteering, and supporting her local and church communities. She believes that knowledge carries a responsibility to serve others, and she actively encourages individuals to pursue lifelong learning regardless of age or circumstance. Her passion for mentorship reflects her conviction that empowering others creates a ripple effect capable of transforming communities across generations.Family and faith remain the foundation of Thelma’s leadership philosophy. She credits her grandmother as her greatest mentor, remembering her unwavering encouragement and constant reminder that life should be devoted to building a meaningful legacy rather than pursuing personal recognition alone. That lesson became especially significant during her corporate career after being told she was “a good worker” but would “never do anything great.” Rather than allowing those words to define her future, she transformed them into motivation. They strengthened her determination to pursue innovation, develop groundbreaking healthcare solutions, and prove that meaningful accomplishments are not limited by the expectations of others.Her Christian faith continues to guide every aspect of her work. She believes every individual has unique talents entrusted to them with the responsibility to cultivate and multiply those gifts in service to others. This belief fuels her dedication as both an inventor and entrepreneur. For Thelma, success is measured not by titles or financial achievements but by the positive impact her work will have on patients, caregivers, and families navigating some of life’s most difficult circumstances.Thelma also encourages young women to pursue careers driven by purpose rather than comparison. She believes every person possesses unique strengths that cannot be replicated by anyone else. Instead of following predetermined paths, she advises aspiring professionals to discover their own calling, trust their instincts, remain curious, and commit fully to work that genuinely inspires them. Her own entrepreneurial journey demonstrates that innovation is not confined by age and that meaningful contributions can emerge at any stage of life when experience is paired with passion and perseverance.Among the values Thelma holds most dearly is forgiveness. Inspired by Nelson Mandela’s leadership and strengthened through her Christian faith, she believes forgiveness frees individuals from resentment and creates space for hope, healing, and forward progress. Despite facing significant personal hardships throughout her life, she has consistently chosen compassion over bitterness, viewing grace as an essential part of meaningful leadership. She also embraces joy as an important source of resilience, drawing inspiration from music by Andrea Bocelli, Malakai Bayoh, Mercy Chinwo, and the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir while remaining deeply connected to a supportive community of fellow Christians.As global populations continue to age and healthcare systems face increasing demands, Thelma Liverpool is positioning Thanni Holding Corporation to help redefine the future of caregiving through practical innovation, scientific integrity, and human-centered design. Her life’s work represents far more than product development—it reflects an enduring commitment to preserving dignity, supporting caregivers, empowering families, and creating solutions that improve lives around the world. Through vision, perseverance, and unwavering compassion, Thelma is building a legacy that promises to benefit generations to come.Learn More about Thelma Liverpool:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/thelma-liverpool or through her website, https://thanni-holding-corp.ueni.cc/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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