PatientGain Introduces Multi-Location Healthcare Marketing For Medical & Dental Practices

A new HIPAA-compliant, multi-location healthcare marketing platform has been launched by PatientGain to help medical networks manage branding, SEO, and more.

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatientGain.com has just announced a new multi-location healthcare marketing service that provides specialized digital marketing and advertising services that are tailored for multi-location healthcare practices. The platform is designed to help medical companies scale from a single clinic in one location all the way to large networks with up to 200 locations across the country.

It’s an innovative marketing solution that brings every decision to one place for clients, allowing them to manage every single location from one dashboard. Clients will have access to real-time performance and leads data for every location within their network, utilizing a Corporate Dashboard feature. PatientGain has also built in a system that allows restricted-access views for individual location practice managers, allowing them to handle their own marketing without getting in the way of other location practices.

Hyper-Local Marketing is also a firm focus of this new service, bringing automated systems and websites that allow for central corporate branding while dynamically updating local content for each location. Users have access to a host of regional calls-to-action to implement on websites, as well as location-specific proximity-based SEO that ensures each practice targets the correct audience while the marketing remains consistent across the entire business network.

PatientGain’s new multi-location healthcare marketing service is HIPAA-compliant and provides a unified single Business Associate Agreement (BAA) across all software modules, AI agents and human services to reduce compliance risks. Pricing is set to begin in the range of $500 to $800 per month, per location - with volume pricing available for larger networks. To receive more information, please visit the website here: https://www.patientgain.com/.

About PatientGain

PatientGain is a proven HIPAA-compliant healthcare marketing solution, based on high-conversion websites, AI agents, apps and human expertise. It provides a range of services for healthcare businesses, allowing them to market their businesses without needing to hire additional staff.

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