Business Reporter: Payments are no longer a one-off infrastructure decision

They are a strategy impacting margins, customer retention and the speed of market entry

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the article published on Business Reporter, Alexandre Fernandes Ribeiro, VP of Western Europe at Solidgate, argues that businesses relying on a single payment provider are leaving measurable revenue on the table — and most do not see it until the cost compounds.The acceptance rate difference between two tier-one acquirers processing the same transaction can reach 5 per cent. At sufficient scale, that gap is the difference between a profitable quarter and a flat one.The same logic applies to market entry. In Brazil, over 180 million consumers transact via PIX, the national instant-transfer rail. A European processor without PIX connectivity leaves a business invisible to most of its addressable market in the country from day one.A new orchestration model is changing this. Sitting above underlying payment providers, it routes each transaction to the best-performing acquirer based on geography, issuer behavior, cost and performance — while the business retains ownership of customer data and commercial relationships. What was a technical default becomes a commercial decision the business controls.For businesses processing more than $20 million annually, the compounding effect of these inefficiencies is material. The ones building orchestration infrastructure now will enter new markets faster and retain more revenue per dollar of acquisition spend than those that do not.To find out more about how reliance on multiple payment providers can improve global competitiveness, click here About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About SolidgateSolidgate is a payment orchestration platform built for global businesses expanding across markets. It connects merchants to more than hundred acquirers and local payment methods worldwide, routing each transaction to the best-performing provider in real time. It also helps growing businesses boost authorization rates, cut processing costs, and run a leaner payments operation without stitching together multiple vendors.

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