NUJ welcomes release of Klaus Thymann after arrest in Uganda

The NUJ has welcomed the freeing of photographer Klaus Thymann after a five-day detention in Uganda.

Thymann, an NUJ member, was working in the Rwenzori mountains where he has undertaken many previous assignments.

Thymann is a Danish national but has been based in London for 25 years. His work has appeared in the Guardian, New York Times and National Geographic.

He was unexpectedly prevented from entering the Rwenzori National Park by armed rangers on 24 June. The following day his fixer was arrested. Thymann was arrested in Kampala on 29 June where he was held before being transferred to a police station in Kasese 400km away.

Thymann was held until 3 July in a cell measuring 2m x 3m with two other detainees. He was repeatedly questioned, at times by as many as 16 officers without ever being told what the charges against him were. Ugandan law allows suspects to be held for only 48 hours before charge.

The cell where Thymann was held.

During his detention, the NUJ made repeated representations to call for his release, as well as lobbying international organisations such as UNESCO.

Thymann said:

“It is clear that there are some bad apples at the Uganda Wildlife Authority, who decided to have me arrested after I complained about my treatment as a journalist. “It has been a terrifying experience, and I am enormously grateful for the support that I received from the NUJ. My dependable and effective ally allowed me to hold on to a crumb of hope even when all seemed against me.”

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“It is an enormous relief that Klaus is now free. His experience shows just how quickly a simple journalistic mission can become a nightmare, as well as the importance of solidarity among journalists when one of us is facing the gravest challenges.”

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