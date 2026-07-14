Naqi Logix Announces $15 Million Reg A+ Offering to Advance Its AI-Neurotechnology Platform

Company opens Reg A+ offering to accredited and qualified non-accredited investors

Through this Reg A+ offering, we are inviting investors to participate in our mission to transform how people interact with technology and make digital control more intuitive, private, & accessible.” — Mark Godsy, CEO of Naqi Logix

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naqi Logix Inc. (“Naqi” or the “Company”), an AI-Neurotechnology Company that is the silent, invisible interface platform between humans and technology, today announced the launch of its $15 million Regulation A+ equity Offering. The Reg A+ Offering is open to both accredited investors and non-accredited investors*. The Offering is filed with the United States Securities Commission and can be found here: Naqi Reg A Offering

Naqi’s technology combines artificial intelligence (“AI”) with neurotechnology to create a non-invasive human-machine interface designed to enable natural control of digital systems across computers, mobile devices, robotics, and connected environments.

“Naqi is building the next evolution of human-machine interaction, one that removes the barriers of screens, cameras, keyboards, voice commands, and implants between human and digital devices,” said Mark Godsy, CEO of Naqi Logix. “Through this Reg A+ offering, we are inviting investors to participate in our noble mission to transform how people interact with technology and make digital control more intuitive, private, and accessible.”

Overview of Naqi’s Regulation A+ Offering Terms

• Offering: The Offering is priced at $2.61 per Common Share.

• Bonus Shares: Investment levels of $1,000 or higher will receive bonus shares in escalating amounts based on the investment amount.

• Minimum Investment: Minimum Investment is $522, or 200 Common Shares.

The Company intends to use proceeds from the Offering to support the continued development of its AI-neurotechnology platform, advance commercialization initiatives, research and development, and working capital.

Learn more on how to invest.

About Naqi Logix

Naqi Logix Inc. is an AI-Neurotechnology Company that is the silent, invisible interface between humans and technology. Naqi's non-invasive, earbud-based neural interface platform captures biosignals and uses proprietary AI to interpret intent, turning subtle facial micro-gestures and head movements into real-time digital commands. Safe, private, and camera-free, Naqi enables hands-free, voice-free, screen-free, implant-free control across computers, mobile devices, robotics, and connected environments. Learn more at www.naqilogix.com.

Investor Information

* Accredited investors are not limited in the amounts they may invest. Non-accredited investors may invest no more than 10% of the greater of annual income or net worth (for individuals) or 10% of the greater of annual revenue or net assets at a fiscal year-end (for entities). This Reg A+ Offering is made available through Dealmaker Securities LLC, member FINRA / SIPC . This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. In addition, as described in the Offering Circular, the Company retains the right to continue the Offering beyond the Termination Date, in its sole discretion. Details of the Offering, including the Offering Circular are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be found in the Naqi Reg A Offering.

Investor Relations

David Rokoss

investor@naqilogix.com

1-888-627-4564 ext. 1

Media Contact

Jami Lah

Marketing Director

outreach@naqilogix.com

1-888-627-4564

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, including any materials referenced herein, may contain forward-looking information or statements under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans, objectives and goals of Naqi Logix Inc. (the “Company”); the Company’s future financial results; the anticipated advancement of and benefits derived from the Company’s neurotechnology program; the results of ongoing equity and debt financing activities and the Company’s Regulation A+ Offering. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “potential,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “should,” or “would,” or negative versions thereof or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements reflect current beliefs of management of the Company and are based on certain factors and assumptions, which by their nature are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, including, among others, related to the Company’s business developments and growth strategy; the Company’s future performance, business prospects and opportunities; the Company’s limited operating history and history of losses; the availability of adequate financing and on favorable terms; the Company’s foreign private issuer status; customer demand for the Company’s products and services; technological changes; the competitive landscape; the Company’s ability to manufacture or distribute products and services; the protection of the Company’s intellectual property and user data; legal, tax and regulatory complexity and uncertainty including with respect to required regulatory approvals for the Company’s technologies for medical applications; internal controls; the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; uncertain political and economic conditions; inflation and interest rate variability; supply chain and engineering challenges; cybersecurity threats; the Company’s success at managing risks; and other risks discussed in the Company’s periodic and current reports and offering statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the press release or as of the date otherwise specifically indicated herein. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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