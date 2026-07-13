Itransition Featured Among the Best Microsoft 365 Partners and Resellers by Elio

Elio recognizes Itransition among the Best Microsoft 365 Partners and Resellers for its Microsoft cloud, AI, and business application expertise.

DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Itransition, a global software engineering and technology consulting company, has been recognized by Elio as one of the Best Microsoft 365 Partners and Resellers worldwide. The recognition highlights the company's extensive Microsoft ecosystem expertise, comprehensive portfolio of Microsoft business applications, and proven track record of helping organizations modernize their operations through cloud, AI, ERP, CRM, and productivity solutions.

Elio's Microsoft partner directory features technology providers with demonstrated capabilities in Microsoft solutions, helping organizations identify trusted partners for Microsoft 365 licensing, implementation, integration, migration, consulting, managed services, and digital transformation initiatives. Featured partners represent a broad range of expertise across Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365, AI, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise productivity solutions.

Why Itransition Stands Out Among Microsoft 365 Partners

1. Itransition

Founded in 1998, Itransition is a global IT engineering and consulting company that helps organizations accelerate digital transformation through tailored enterprise software, cloud technologies, AI, and Microsoft business applications. With more than 3,000 technology professionals and offices across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the UAE, Lithuania, and Poland, the company supports businesses of all sizes, from fast-growing organizations to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Backed by more than 28 years of software engineering experience, Itransition delivers end-to-end Microsoft services spanning Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Azure, Power Platform, and AI solutions. Its experts help organizations modernize business processes, migrate workloads to the cloud, improve collaboration, automate workflows, and build intelligent business applications that integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise systems. Beyond Microsoft technologies, the company also provides custom software engineering, Salesforce consulting, ERP and CRM implementation, application modernization, data engineering, and managed IT services.

Trusted by more than 800 clients worldwide, including globally recognized brands such as Mercedes-Benz, PayPal, and PepsiCo, Itransition combines deep engineering expertise with a mature partner ecosystem. The company is a Microsoft Solutions Partner with designations in Data & AI and Digital & App Innovation, and holds the AI Platform on Microsoft Azure specialization, demonstrating validated expertise in delivering secure, scalable, and enterprise-grade Microsoft solutions.

Key Differentiators

Microsoft Solutions Partner with validated expertise in Data & AI and Digital & App Innovation, plus the AI Platform on Microsoft Azure specialization.

More than 28 years of software engineering experience and 3,000+ technology professionals.

Comprehensive Microsoft expertise spanning Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Azure, Power Platform, AI, ERP, and CRM.

End-to-end implementation, migration, integration, modernization, and managed services.

Trusted by 800+ clients worldwide across manufacturing, finance, healthcare, retail, logistics, and other industries.

Broad technology ecosystem including partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce, SAP, and Odoo.

Other Recognized Microsoft 365 Partners and Resellers

2. ADALITES International Information Technology

ADALITES International Information Technology is an IT solutions provider serving organizations across the Middle East, Africa, and other global markets. The company delivers Microsoft 365 licensing and implementation alongside IT infrastructure, networking, cybersecurity, compliance, email migration, and datacenter solutions for businesses undergoing digital transformation.

Key Differentiators

Strong Microsoft 365 deployment and licensing expertise

Broad IT infrastructure and cybersecurity portfolio

Regional coverage across GCC and African markets

Compliance, GRC, and email migration services

3. Staunch Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Staunch Technologies helps organizations implement Microsoft cloud technologies and enterprise IT solutions, supporting digital workplace transformation through Microsoft 365 services, cloud adoption, infrastructure modernization, and managed IT services.

Key Differentiators

Microsoft cloud implementation

IT infrastructure and managed services

Digital workplace modernization

Enterprise technology consulting

4. XC360 EA LTD

XC360 EA LTD is a Kenyan technology solutions provider delivering customer-focused IT services, Microsoft solutions, cloud technologies, and enterprise infrastructure for organizations seeking to improve operational efficiency and business performance.

Key Differentiators

Customer-centric IT consulting

Microsoft cloud expertise

Enterprise infrastructure services

Regional implementation experience

5. Kumpolo

Kumpolo specializes in Microsoft technologies and business productivity solutions, helping organizations optimize collaboration, cloud adoption, and digital business processes through Microsoft platforms.

Key Differentiators

Microsoft productivity solutions

Cloud transformation services

Collaboration technologies

Business process optimization

6. Intesa Digitale Limited

Intesa Digitale Limited provides enterprise technology consulting and Microsoft-based digital transformation services, supporting organizations with cloud solutions, collaboration platforms, and business modernization initiatives.

Key Differentiators

Microsoft cloud consulting

Digital transformation expertise

Enterprise modernization

Business productivity solutions

7. Afrocloud Technology

Afrocloud Technology delivers cloud computing, Microsoft technologies, managed IT services, and digital infrastructure solutions that help organizations modernize their IT environments and improve operational resilience.

Key Differentiators

Cloud-first technology services

Microsoft solution expertise

Managed IT services

Infrastructure modernization

8. NFA Shield

NFA Shield focuses on cybersecurity and Microsoft security technologies, helping organizations strengthen cyber resilience, protect digital assets, and implement secure Microsoft environments.

Key Differentiators

Cybersecurity specialization

Microsoft security solutions

Risk management capabilities

Secure cloud environments

9. TSOFT Co Ltd

TSOFT Co Ltd provides enterprise software, cloud, and Microsoft technology services designed to improve productivity, collaboration, and business efficiency through modern digital solutions.

Key Differentiators

Microsoft business solutions

Enterprise software expertise

Cloud implementation

Business productivity services

10. CONVERGER IT SAS

CONVERGER IT SAS delivers Microsoft consulting, cloud services, infrastructure implementation, and managed IT solutions, helping organizations accelerate digital transformation through secure and scalable technology environments.

Key Differentiators

Microsoft consulting services

Cloud and infrastructure expertise

Managed IT services

Enterprise digital transformation

About Itransition

Itransition is a global software engineering and technology consulting company helping organizations accelerate digital transformation through custom software development, cloud, AI, data, and enterprise technology solutions. A Microsoft partner since 2008, the company provides end-to-end Microsoft consulting, implementation, integration, and support services spanning Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Azure, Power Platform, and AI-powered business applications. With more than 3,000 technology professionals and over 25 years of experience, Itransition serves more than 800 clients worldwide, delivering secure, scalable, and innovative solutions that drive long-term business growth. Learn more: https://www.itransition.com



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