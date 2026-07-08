Global Veterinary Chewable Base Excipients Market To Expand At 7.1% CAGR During The Forecast Period

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The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Chewable Base Excipients Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary chewable base excipients market is experiencing notable growth, driven by evolving needs in animal healthcare and increasing pet ownership worldwide. As the demand for easier-to-administer and more palatable veterinary medications rises, the sector is seeing promising expansion opportunities. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, major players, and regional trends shaping this dynamic field.

Market Size and Forecast for the Veterinary Chewable Base Excipients Market

The veterinary chewable base excipients market has demonstrated strong growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $1.53 billion in 2025 to $1.63 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This historical increase is mainly due to issues such as poor palatability leading to low medication adherence in animals, dependence on traditional tablet and injectable forms, limited availability of species-specific flavored medications, a rising need for better veterinary treatment compliance, and the prevalent use of basic sugar and gelatin-based excipients in formulations.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand further, reaching $2.15 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1%. This future growth is driven by technological advancements such as AI-driven formulation design and palatability prediction tools, the growth of personalized veterinary medicine that requires tailored excipient systems, increased adoption of biodegradable and sustainable excipient materials, greater investment in advanced drug delivery systems for animals, and rising demand for precision dosing and compliance-enhancing formulations. Key trends during this period include AI-enhanced palatability optimization and formulation analytics, smart manufacturing using automated mixing and precise dosing, cloud-based data management for formulation and excipient quality tracking, improved flavor masking and taste enhancement technologies, and eco-friendly excipient development.

Defining Veterinary Chewable Base Excipients and Their Importance

Veterinary chewable base excipients are inactive substances incorporated into chewable animal medications to improve taste, texture, and overall palatability. These excipients give structure to the medication while making it more appealing and easier for animals to consume. By enhancing flavor and form, they play a crucial role in boosting treatment compliance, ensuring accurate dosing, and improving the effectiveness of veterinary therapies.

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Pet Ownership Growth as a Major Driver for Veterinary Chewable Base Excipients

One of the main factors propelling the veterinary chewable base excipients market is the rising number of pet owners and the growing population of companion animals. This increase stems from a social shift where pets are increasingly viewed as family members, prompting owners to invest more in their care and wellbeing. The demand for palatable and user-friendly veterinary treatments rises alongside this trend, thus driving the need for chewable excipients that create flavored, animal-friendly medication formats. For instance, as of March 2025, the American Pet Products Association reported that 94 million U.S. households owned at least one pet, up from 82 million in 2023, illustrating this upward trajectory in pet ownership.

The Impact of Chronic and Lifestyle Diseases on Market Expansion

Another significant growth factor is the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases in animals. Conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and osteoarthritis are becoming more common due to factors like overfeeding, reduced activity, aging, and environmental influences. These long-term health issues increase the demand for ongoing, palatable, and easy-to-administer veterinary treatments. Consequently, chewable base excipients that aid in producing animal-friendly dosage forms become increasingly important. For example, data from Portland Vets Limited in October 2024 showed that 45% of animals under their care were overweight or obese, including 46% of dogs and 43% of cats, highlighting this growing health challenge.

How Expansion of Veterinary Healthcare Infrastructure Supports Market Growth

The veterinary chewable base excipients market is also benefiting from the expansion of veterinary healthcare infrastructure. This infrastructure includes clinics, hospitals, specialists, and support services essential for animal diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. As pet ownership rises, especially in developed countries, more people are seeking regular and high-quality veterinary care, which boosts the demand for pharmaceutical formulations, including chewable dosage forms. A notable example is the increase in veterinary professionals in the U.S., where the American Veterinary Medical Association reported a rise from 124,069 veterinarians in 2022 to 127,131 in 2023, reflecting expanding veterinary service capacity.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the veterinary chewable base excipients market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The overall market analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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