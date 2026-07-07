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City of Seattle Opens Second Round of Neighborhood Funding for Community-Led Projects

Photo of Dim Sum World Record event on June 19, 2026, from Northwest Asian Weekly, taken by James Tabafunda

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods (DON) is currently accepting applications for the Neighborhood Matching Fund (NMF) Community Partnership Fund.  This granting program supports grassroots projects that build stronger communities. 

The Community Partnership Fund provides funding up to $50,000. Applications are currently open and must be submitted by 5:00pm on September 8, 2026. This fund provides opportunities to create large and lasting impacts in your community by supporting community organizing, public art projects, park improvements, cultural events, design and construction of community facilities, and more. 

Past funded projects include Win Some Dim Sun CID World Record Attempt; Central District Art Walk; and the West Seattle Glass Float Hunt.

The NMF team is hosting three virtual workshops for those interested in applying to the fund. Each workshop will provide an overview of the grant, the qualities of a strong application, and the review process. Neighborhood and community groups interested in the fund are invited to attend. 

RSVP for a workshop with this form.

NMF Workshop #1: Thursday July 16, 10 –11:30 AM   

  • Join by phone: (206) 207-1700 
  • Access Code 2497 751 3424     Password 2026 

NMF Workshop #2: Friday, July 24, 12 –1:30 PM

  • Join by phone: (206) 207-1700  
  • Access code: 2494 568 0099    Password 2026 

NMF Workshop #3: Wednesday August 12, 6-7:30 PM

  • Join by phone: (206) 207-1700 
  • Access code: 2499 054 6643    Password: 2026 


For more information and to fill out an application visit seattle.gov/neighborhoods/community-grants/neighborhood-matching-fund.   

If you have questions, please contact program staff at 206-233-0093 or NMFund@seattle.gov.   

More than 5,000 projects have occurred across the city since this program began in 1988. To learn more about the Neighborhood Matching Fund and its support of community-initiated projects, visit seattle.gov/neighborhoods/community-grants/neighborhood-matching-fund.  

Since its founding in 1991, the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods has supported community-led projects and programs that strengthen connections, build trust, and help neighbors shape the future of Seattle together such as Neighborhood Matching Fund, P-Patch Gardening Program, Historic Preservation, and more. 

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City of Seattle Opens Second Round of Neighborhood Funding for Community-Led Projects

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