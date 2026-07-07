Seattle’s FIFA construction pause ends, WSDOT’s Revive I-5 resumes this weekend

FIFA Construction Pause

Now that Seattle’s final FIFA match is over, so is the city’s construction pause that helped keep us all moving during the busy weeks of the tournament.

That means many of our projects are getting ready to restart on city streets and sidewalks. Expect to see more work zones, lane shifts, and temporary traffic revisions in some areas of Seattle starting today.

You can find a roundup of projects in our most recent Travel Tips post on the SDOT Blog, where we share our biweekly Travel Tips series.

WSDOT’s Revive I-5

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is also getting ready to resume their Revive I-5 project with a weekend-long closure (July 10-13) starting Friday night to set up their work zone.

According to the WSDOT’s Revive I-5 project page, drivers can expect:

Northbound I-5 will close near I-90 for the weekend beginning Friday night, July 10 . The express lanes will be northbound-only 24 hours a day. People going to downtown Seattle will need to use exits for Edgar Martinez Drive or Dearborn, James or Madison streets; there are no express lanes exits to downtown. The westbound SR 520 off-ramp to Roanoke Street will close as early as 10 p.m. Friday. All mainline northbound I-5 off-ramps will close by 11:59 p.m. Friday: Seneca Street Olive Way Mercer Street Lakeview Boulevard Eastbound SR 520 Northeast 45th Street/Northeast 50th Street

. The express lanes will be northbound-only 24 hours a day. When the freeway and ramps open Monday morning, July 13, mainline I-5 will be reduced to two lanes and the express lanes will operate northbound-only, 24 hours a day.

Learn more about WSDOT’s Revive I-5 project on wsdot.wa.gov.

Thank you

Thank you to everyone who helped make Seattle’s first FIFA World Cup a success.

The city’s temporary construction pause helped keep people and goods moving during one of the busiest periods in the city’s history.

For the latest travel information and construction updates, visit the SDOT Blog and follow @SDOTtraffic on X for real-time traffic and travel updates.