Archbold Logistics Strengthens Global Division with Appointment of Sally Ogley

Sally Ogley Joins Archbold

With over 20 years of industry experience at FedEx and Palletforce, Sally Ogley joins Archbold Logistics to drive international road, sea & air freight growth.

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archbold Logistics has signaled a major push into international markets with the appointment of experienced logistics professional Sally Ogley to its Global Logistics division.Bringing over 20 years of commercial and logistics experience, Sally Ogley joins the 100-year-old logistics firm from Palletforce. Her track record includes an 18-year tenure at FedEx, where she managed some of the UK’s largest domestic and international accounts for household brands including L’Oréal, Arco and Silver Cross.The strategic appointment comes as Archbold aggressively expands its Global Logistics footprint, focusing on international road, sea, and air freight, alongside multimodal supply chain solutions.Alan Maher, Managing Director at Archbold Logistics, commented: “We’ve known Sally for many years, so this is not someone coming into the business cold. We know her drive, her commercial ability and the way she works with customers. She has a strong track record, she understands the market, and she brings the kind of energy we want around our Global offer.”Archbold is currently undergoing a wider investment strategy, injecting capital into advanced systems and processes to improve supply chain visibility and efficiency for its international clients. Sally Ogley’s role will be pivotal in leveraging these new capabilities to unlock fresh business opportunities and scale existing customer relationships.Speaking on her appointment, Sally said: "I’ve worked with Archbold for several years and have always respected the way they look after their customers. There is a real depth of knowledge in the business and a clear opportunity to build on the strength of the Global team. I’m excited to have joined and to help create new opportunities for the business and its customers.”With over a century of heritage , Archbold’s latest move blends its traditional service values with a forward-looking, tech-driven approach to global trade, ensuring businesses have the clarity and confidence to move goods seamlessly worldwide.About Archbold LogisticsArchbold Logistics is a leading UK-based logistics and supply chain provider with over 100 years of industry experience. Combining established family values with cutting-edge supply chain technology, the company offers comprehensive domestic transport, warehousing, and global freight forwarding solutions across road, sea, and air. For more information, visit Archbold.co.uk

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