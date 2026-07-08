Reading's favourite social games bar turns five — and it's throwing itself a party

Spinners Reading reopens on Friday 10 July 2026 following a six-figure refurbishment, bringing four new games, a fresh new look and a relaunch offer.

This refurb is our thank you to everyone who has played with us since day one - and a proper intro for everyone who hasn't been in yet. We have got new games, a new look, and cannot wait to see you.” — Jamie Bylett, CEO, Spinners

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spinners Reading, the competitive socialising bar on Queens Walk, is celebrating its fifth birthday in the way it knows best: by going bigger, bolder and better. After a brief planned closure for refurbishment, the venue reopens to the public on Friday 10 July at 6pm with a brand-new look, four new games and an updated layout — all part of what the team are calling their birthday glow up.The six-figure investment signals Spinners' continued commitment to the Reading night-time economy and its growing community of loyal players. Since opening in 2021, the venue has welcomed tens of thousands of guests, hosting everything from birthday parties and corporate away days to date nights and post-work socials.WHAT'S NEWThe refurbishment sees Spinners Reading transformed with new décor, a redesigned layout and the introduction of four new social games alongside updates to its existing offer:• Duckpin Bowling — a fresh take on classic bowling with shorter pins and a smaller ball for a more social, accessible format. Updated from the venue's previous tenpin bowling lanes.• Shuffleboard — the classic bar-top game of strategy and skill, updated from the previous Bankshot Shuffle format.• Electric Boules — an electrifying twist on the traditional French game, playable in teams and ideal for groups.• Interactive Golf — a high-tech golf experience bringing the course to the bar, with immersive visuals and a competitive edge.• Two new darts oches — upgraded electronic dart boards to complement the expanded game floor.The venue's popular mini golf course remains unchanged, continuing to be one of Spinners Reading's most-loved attractions.HOW TO VISITDoors open at 6pm on Friday 10 July, with bookings available online at spinnersuk.com/reading . Spinners Reading is located at Queens Walk, Reading, RG1 7QF, and is open seven days a week. Walk-ins are welcome subject to availability. Click here to book ABOUT SPINNERSSpinners is a competitive socialising brand with four venues across England — Reading, Solihull, Chester and Plymouth. Each venue combines a premium cocktail bar with a curated mix of social games, creating a space designed for groups to play, connect and celebrate. Founded on the belief that the best nights out bring people together.Roll on the Good Times.

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