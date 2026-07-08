The AI Speakers Agency

The world’s first dedicated AI speakers agency reports surging demand for AI keynote speakers across corporate events, summits and conferences.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI Speakers Agency has been named the official No.1 AI speakers bureau as demand rises across the UK for artificial intelligence keynote speakers at corporate events, conferences and leadership summits.

In 2024, The AI Speakers Agency was officially voted the best AI agency to supply exclusive artificial intelligence keynote speakers for corporate events, summits and conferences. Since then, the agency has continued to expand its roster, client base and international reach.

The agency reports a 122% rise in artificial intelligence-related keynote speaker enquiries in 2025, followed by a 202% increase in AI keynote speaker enquiries across the first half of 2026.

The AI Speakers Agency now represents more than 500 AI, data and GenAI experts, and has supplied expert speakers for events in more than 35 countries and over 1,500 events.

As the world’s first dedicated agency for AI keynote speakers and advisors, The AI Speakers Agency works with corporates, conference organisers, associations and public sector teams looking to hire artificial intelligence speakers who can explain how AI is changing business strategy, workforces, cyber security, regulation, data privacy and public trust.

The agency covers specialist topics including generative AI, ChatGPT, machine learning, AI governance, ethical AI, robotics, cyber security, fintech, public policy and the future of work.

The agency’s roster includes Dr Jo Salter MBE, Global Advisory Director of Generative AI at PwC and Britain’s first female fast-jet pilot, and Sarah Armstrong-Smith, Microsoft’s former Chief Security Advisor for EMEA and a leading voice on cyber resilience, AI risk and digital security.

The broader artificial intelligence speaker roster also includes Kay Firth-Butterfield, former Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the World Economic Forum; Nina Schick, generative AI expert and author of DEEPFAKES: The Coming Infocalypse; Henry Ajder, a leading authority on generative AI and deepfakes; Dr Kate Darling, a researcher at the MIT Media Lab; and Dr Fei-Fei Li, Co-Director of Stanford’s Human-Centered AI Institute.

Jack Hayes, Director of The AI Speakers Agency, said:

“AI has become one of the fastest-growing areas of demand in the events industry. Businesses are no longer asking whether AI matters. They want to understand what it means for their people, their customers, their operations and their future.”

“The growth we have seen across 2025 and the first half of 2026 shows how quickly AI has moved from a technology topic to a leadership priority. Event organisers want artificial intelligence keynote speakers who can make complex issues clear, credible and relevant for senior audiences.”

“Being named the official No.1 AI speakers bureau is a proud milestone for the agency, but the bigger point is what it says about the market. AI is now central to corporate events, leadership summits, industry conferences and board-level discussions.”

The AI Speakers Agency combines specialist artificial intelligence speaker expertise with an award-winning booking operation recognised across major UK business rankings, including The Sunday Times Fast Track 100, the London Stock Exchange’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain, The Telegraph 1000 Britain’s Brightest Businesses, the Insider Growth 100, the JP Morgan and Beauhurst Top 200 Women-Powered Businesses and the Santander Breakthrough 50 Awards.

The agency supports clients throughout the speaker booking process, from AI speaker recommendations and availability checks to event requirements and final arrangements. It works with corporate clients, conference organisers, associations and public sector teams to secure AI speakers for keynote talks, panel discussions, leadership briefings, workshops and awareness events.

With artificial intelligence now affecting almost every major industry, The AI Speakers Agency expects continued interest in speakers covering responsible AI adoption, automation, deepfakes, AI regulation, workplace transformation, cyber security risks, trust and the commercial use of generative AI.

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