NANTONG, CHINA, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the grand, silent halls of the International Taste Institute in Brussels, a jury of the world’s most esteemed chefs and sommeliers gathers for a sensory evaluation that remains the gold standard of the culinary world. The air is thick with professional concentration as these experts perform a ritual of blind tasting, searching for products that transcend the ordinary. Among the rows of meticulously prepared samples, a strawberry-flavored freeze-dried ice cream from LITAFOOD captures the panel's attention, ultimately securing the prestigious 2026 Superior Taste Award. This victory is not merely a win for a single product; it marks the definitive emergence of a Global Leading Candy Factory that has successfully bridged the gap between traditional confectionery artistry and high-tech food science.Analysis 1: Decoding the Prestige of the Superior Taste AwardThe Superior Taste Award is widely regarded as the "Michelin Guide" for the food and beverage industry, representing a pinnacle of achievement that few global manufacturers reach. Unlike many industry accolades that focus on marketing budget, branding, or flashy packaging, this certification is exclusively dedicated to the intrinsic quality of taste. It is granted by the International Taste Institute, a Brussels-based organization composed of over 200 world-class gastronomy experts, including Michelin-starred chefs and renowned sommeliers who are masters of sensory analysis.The product evaluation process is famously rigorous and intentionally objective. It follows a strict blind-tasting methodology where the jury members are completely unaware of the product’s name, brand, or country of origin, ensuring that no prior reputation can influence the scoring. Each entry is judged based on five International Hedonic Sensory Analysis criteria: First Impression, Vision, Olfaction, Taste, and Texture. For LITAFOOD, achieving this award signifies that their products have passed the ultimate "stress test" of culinary excellence, validated by the most discerning and demanding palates in the world.Analysis 2: From Pioneer to Global Leader — The LITAFOOD EvolutionHow did a manufacturer from China evolve from a local player into a global benchmark for the confectionery industry? The answer lies in over twenty years of specialized expertise in freeze-drying technology. LITAFOOD holds the historic distinction of being the first company in China to produce freeze-dried candy, a pioneering feat that required significant R&D investment and a deep understanding of food physics. While traditional candy relies heavily on high sugar content and artificial textures to appeal to consumers, LITAFOOD’s core competitive advantage is its ability to preserve the nutritional integrity and authentic flavor profile of fresh ingredients.By utilizing advanced vacuum freeze-drying (FD) technology, the company removes moisture at extremely low temperatures while maintaining the complex cellular structure of the food. This results in a unique, porous texture that offers an intense, concentrated flavor "burst" that traditional heat-processed confectioneries simply cannot replicate. This unwavering commitment to quality and technological leadership has allowed them to secure long-term business relationships with global retail giants like Walmart and Costco, serving as a trusted partner in the high-growth premium food market.Core Product Categories and InnovationLITAFOOD has diversified its portfolio to ensure it remains at the forefront of the industry, offering a wide range of products through high-quality OEM/ODM customization services:Freeze-Dried Confectionery: This flagship line includes FD Ice Cream, FD Gummies, and FD Marshmallows, characterized by a unique "crisp-then-melt" texture that is a direct result of two decades of FD expertise.Jelly & Pudding: Featuring fruit-shaped jellies, fruit sticks, and innovative liquor jellies, these products stand out in the global market through their creative shapes and premium juice content.Functional Candy: Catering to the modern health-conscious consumer, products like Collagen Jelly and Vitamin Gummies represent a sophisticated integration of health supplements with gourmet taste.Novelty & Toy Candy: This category includes DIY Candy kits and seasonal festival series designed for high consumer engagement and creative shelf presence in global retail environments.Analysis 3: Technological Innovation as a Barrier to EntryThe global confectionery market is notoriously crowded and competitive, yet LITAFOOD has built a formidable "moat" around its business through continuous technical innovation. Their proprietary freeze-drying process involves precise control over sublimation temperatures and pressure cycles. This level of precision ensures that sensitive products—such as the award-winning freeze-dried ice cream—maintain their delicate flavor notes and structural integrity without the need for excessive artificial additives or preservatives.Furthermore, their commitment to maintaining "Global Leading" status is backed by a robust and transparent quality management system. Holding multiple international certifications, the company operates at a level of safety and operational transparency that meets the most stringent auditing requirements of the world’s largest retailers. This technical and operational excellence has allowed them to offer premium products and competitive pricing simultaneously, ensuring that their partners receive top-notch products and high value for their investment worldwide.Analysis 4: The Strategic Significance of Authority BackingSecuring the 2026 Superior Taste Award is more than just adding a trophy to a display case; it is a vital strategic milestone. In a global market where consumers are increasingly seeking "premiumization" and "clean label" products, this award serves as a powerful third-party endorsement that transcends marketing claims. It bridges the gap between being a high-volume manufacturer and being recognized as a high-value innovator.This recognition validates LITAFOOD's long-standing mission: to prove that manufacturing excellence is the inevitable result of persistent innovation and a refusal to compromise on quality. By leveraging this authoritative backing from the International Taste Institute, the company is better positioned to expand its footprint in international markets where taste preferences and quality standards are at their highest. It signals to current and future partners that LITAFOOD does not just compete on the basis of price, but on a superior sensory experience that has been certified by the very best experts in the culinary business.ConclusionThe journey of LITAFOOD from a technology pioneer to a global industry leader is a testament to the power of specialization. By focusing on the complex intersection of freeze-drying technology and confectionery artistry, they have redefined what a "Global Leading Candy Factory" looks like in the 21st century. As they continue to lead the freeze-dried candy industry through technological breakthroughs and market expansion, the 2026 Superior Taste Award stands as a beacon of their commitment to excellence—delivering joy to consumers and sustainable value to their partners across the globe.For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.jellysupplier.com/

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