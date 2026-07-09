Zenvoya - The AI Travel Platform Empowering Travelers Manage Trips in One Conversation Surpasses 10K Users

Zenvoya eliminates the need to juggle multiple tabs by consolidating the entire travel planning and booking process into a single conversation. Zenvoya provides round-the-clock support directly within the conversational interface, ensuring a stress-free travel experience from start to finish.

Zenvoya, the conversational AI platform, eliminates fragmented travel planning by allowing users to book & manage entire itineraries in a single conversation.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US-based AI travel startup, Zenvoya, keeps travelers in one conversation from the first idea of planning a trip, booking it on their platform, and staying with them throughout the trip offering support. It is free to build, explore, and plan itineraries on Zenvoya and rated 4.7 stars on Trustpilot.

The company has recently surpassed 10,000 users. Unlike most travel booking platforms, which lose interest once a booking is confirmed, Zenvoya manages the entire trip through a single ongoing conversation.

What problem does Zenvoya solve?

Travel planning has grown fragmented and time-consuming. The average traveler now spends sixteen hours planning and booking a single trip, spread across a dozen sites that do not communicate with one another. When a flight is canceled or a room does not match its photos, there is rarely a single place to turn towards. Zenvoya keeps the entire trip, from discovery through booking and in-trip support, inside one conversation.

How does Zenvoya work?

The platform runs on a proprietary Natural Language Understanding pipeline, which is patent-pending. It interprets plain-language requests such as "a boutique hotel in Lisbon, walkable neighborhood, under $150 a night," searches live inventory, and returns matching options. Unlike general AI tools that can only suggest destinations, Zenvoya books those options and modifies reservations without redirecting travelers to a third-party site. The platform caters to all types of travelers and builds multi-city itineraries, supports group trip planning within a single conversation, and can generate destination ideas from the TikTok videos and Instagram Reels a traveler follows.

Who is behind Zenvoya?

The company has raised $2 million and built a team with backgrounds at BCG, Goldman Sachs, and MIT. Co-founder Vipul Doshi previously served as CEO of one of the world's three largest IT/ BPO providers and customer experience companies for the travel and hospitality industry. Co-founder Surendra Goel holds several patents in search engine architecture and previously led a startup to a NASDAQ listing. Since launch, more than three-quarters of users have built a complete itinerary, and over 70% have searched or booked flights or hotels through the platform.

How much does Zenvoya cost?

Zenvoya is free to use. Travelers pay only for what they book, and Zenvoya’s exclusive members-only hotel rates can run up to 30% below standard pricing through its partnerships. Zenvoya is available at zenvoya.ai and on the Apple App Store.

Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.