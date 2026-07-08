CISA announces new advisory body to improve federal efforts in cybersecurity, other threat areas

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency July 1 announced the formation of a new advisory body intended to foster collaboration, coordination and information sharing between the federal government and critical infrastructure stakeholders. The Alliance of National Councils for Homeland Operational Resilience – Critical Infrastructure, or ANCHOR-CI, will provide group advice and recommendations to the Department of Homeland Security and CISA to assist federal efforts regarding cybersecurity, critical infrastructure security and resilience, terrorism and other potential threats. ANCHOR-CI consists of representatives from all levels of government and critical infrastructure entities, which will review current and emerging threats and vulnerabilities and share best practices, among other efforts. There may be four types of councils under ANCHOR-CI, including critical infrastructure sector councils, cross-sector councils, critical infrastructure industry councils and regional coordinating councils. ANCHOR-CI will operate for two years unless extended by the Secretary of Homeland Security.

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