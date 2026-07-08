Coalition ad highlights role of rural hospitals, value of care close to home

The Coalition to Strengthen America's Healthcare today launched a new ad titled Close to Home, which highlights the critical role of rural hospitals and the value of being in close proximity to care. The ad features patients, providers and other caregivers, as well as first responders, underscoring how local hospitals support communities during critical moments in the wake of mounting financial pressures. The ad, which is available digitally, will also air in the Washington, D.C., area as part of a four-week campaign. The AHA is a founding member of the Coalition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.