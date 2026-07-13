Flyfi Launches Privacy-First Alternative to Mainstream Travel Booking Sites, Powered by Crypto Payments

New Dubai-based platform pairs AI hotel matching with direct cryptocurrency payments, letting travelers skip account creation and unnecessary data collection.

We built Flyfi because crypto holders deserve a travel platform that works the way they already do — fast, private, and without unnecessary friction” — Peter Georgiou, CEO of Flyfi

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flyfi , a privacy-focused, crypto-first online travel agency, is now available, giving travelers the ability to book more than 300,000 premium hotels worldwide using cryptocurrency. The platform requires no account creation and collects minimal personal data, and uses AI-powered hotel matching to help travelers find the right property at the right price — positioning Flyfi as a privacy-first alternative to traditional booking sites built specifically for a young, tech-savvy, adventure-seeking generation of travelers who already hold and transact in digital assets.Most mainstream travel booking platforms were not designed with cryptocurrency holders in mind, and few take privacy seriously as a core feature rather than a footnote in a policy document. Paying with crypto on legacy platforms typically means converting funds into fiat first, absorbing conversion fees along the way, and working through lengthy account verification steps before a booking can even be made — all while handing over more personal data than the transaction actually requires. Flyfi removes that friction on both fronts. Travelers can complete a crypto hotel booking by paying directly in multiple cryptocurrencies at checkout, without creating an account or submitting unnecessary personal information, while Flyfi's AI-powered search does the work of sifting through inventory to surface the right premium hotel for each traveler's budget and preferences.For a demographic that increasingly holds wealth on-chain and expects digital-first experiences in every other part of life, Flyfi's model treats crypto as a first-class payment method and privacy as a default, not an afterthought bolted onto a legacy booking system. The platform's approach reflects a broader shift among younger, digitally native travelers who are less willing to trade personal data for convenience, and who already manage most of their financial lives through decentralized, self-custodied tools rather than traditional banking rails."We built Flyfi because crypto holders deserve a travel platform that works the way they already do — fast, private, and without unnecessary friction. Booking a hotel shouldn't require handing over your life story or converting your assets three times over," said Peter Georgiou, CEO of Flyfi.Flyfi has launched with premium hotels, but the company's ambitions extend well beyond them. Flights, private jets, yachts, car rentals, and activities are all planned additions to the Flyfi platform , each to be transacted entirely in cryptocurrency. The goal is to build a single destination for crypto-native travelers that covers every part of a trip, from the first booking to the last mile, without ever requiring travelers to leave their digital assets behind or route them through a traditional payment processor.Flyfi's premium hotel inventory spans major destinations across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia, giving travelers the same breadth of choice they would expect from a conventional online travel agency, combined with the payment freedom and reduced data footprint that crypto-native users have been asking for. Behind the scenes, Flyfi's AI matching engine is designed to reduce the time travelers spend comparing listings manually, instead surfacing hotels that fit a traveler's stated budget, destination, and preferences directly, cutting through the noise of standard search-and-filter booking flows.The launch comes at a moment when interest in crypto-native commerce is accelerating well beyond trading and DeFi into everyday consumer spending categories, including travel. Industry observers have pointed to a growing appetite among crypto holders for merchants and platforms that accept digital assets natively, rather than requiring a detour through centralized exchanges or card-based on-ramps. Flyfi is positioning itself to serve that demand directly within the travel sector, starting with hotels and building outward.Privacy has also become a more prominent purchasing consideration for younger travelers generally, not just those transacting in crypto. Data collection practices across mainstream travel platforms — from account requirements to marketing data sharing — have drawn increasing scrutiny, and Flyfi's minimal-data approach is designed to appeal to travelers who want a straightforward transactional relationship with a booking platform rather than an ongoing data relationship.The platform is available now at flyfi.io, where travelers can browse premium hotel inventory and complete bookings using their preferred cryptocurrency without registering an account.About FlyfiFlyfi is a privacy-focused, crypto-first online travel agency, enabling travelers to book 300,000+ premium hotels worldwide using cryptocurrency, with no account creation required and minimal personal data collection. Flyfi uses AI to help travelers find the right hotel at the right price, and is built for a young, tech-savvy, adventure-seeking audience that wants the convenience of modern travel booking without sacrificing privacy or payment flexibility. Flyfi has launched with hotels and plans to expand into flights, private jets, yachts, car rentals, and activities. For more information, visit flyfi.io.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.