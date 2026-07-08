ADIFF Presents the Third Offering of its Virtual Film FAMILY FILMS - July 10–19, 2026

The Sorceress from "Kirikou and the Sorceress" Virtual Family Film Series Natasha Generalalova in "Breaking Boundaries" THE LAST TREE - Young Femi Minga and the Broken Spoon

Streaming Online Across the United States

This year's Family Films edition celebrates stories that inspire curiosity, empathy, resilience, and meaningful conversations across generations.” — Dr. Reinaldo B. Spech, Co-Founder & Co-Director, ADIFF

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival ( ADIFF ) presents the third offering of its Virtual Film Series, this month's theme: Family Films. Streaming July 10–19, 2026, the series brings together eight award-winning American and international films that entertain while helping young people and adults better understand themselves, others, and the world they share.Created to make exceptional cinema exploring the human experience of people of color accessible beyond the theater, the ADIFF Virtual Film Series presents curated online programs organized around themes that matter. This Family Films edition celebrates intelligent, curious, and resilient young protagonists who confront real-world challenges with courage, compassion, creativity, and a strong sense of community.Spanning documentary, classic animation, coming-of-age drama, thriller, and epic adventure, the films invite audiences to discover different cultures while exploring the values that help individuals and communities thrive. These stories encourage empathy, critical thinking, and meaningful conversations across generations.Family Films Line-Up• Breaking Boundaries (USA) – An inspiring sports documentary following teenage rhythmic gymnast Nastasya Generalova as she pursues her Olympic dream through discipline, resilience, and determination.• Kirikou and the Sorceress (France/Senegal/Belgium/Luxembourg) – The internationally acclaimed animated classic inspired by African folktales, where intelligence and compassion prove more powerful than violence.• Wall Street Boy (Kenya/Canada) – A coming-of-age thriller about a gifted Kenyan teenager whose extraordinary mathematical talent opens the door to global finance while challenging him to remain true to his family and community.• Minga and the Broken Spoon (Cameroon) – Cameroon's pioneering animated feature celebrating courage, friendship, and perseverance.• Goodbye Momo (Uruguay) – A moving coming-of-age story about literacy, imagination, and the transformative power of education.• The Last Tree (United Kingdom) – A powerful drama exploring identity, belonging, and the importance of reconnecting with one's roots.• Brides (United Kingdom) – A thought provoking coming-of-age drama about two teenage girls searching for belonging as they confront difficult choices about identity, friendship, family, and hope.• Masai: The Rain Warriors (Kenya/France) – An epic adventure celebrating leadership, cooperation, and the enduring strength of community.How to WatchAudiences can access the series through the ADIFF Virtual Platform. Each film will be available for 48 hours from the time viewing begins, allowing families to watch at their convenience.• Individual Film: $10• All-Access Series Pass: $25 (includes all eight films)• Where: Streaming throughout the United States at nyadiff.org"For thirty-four years, ADIFF has introduced audiences to films that expand our understanding of the human experience of people of color. Our Virtual Film Series extends that mission beyond the theater by making exceptional US and international cinema accessible wherever audiences are. This year's Family Films edition celebrates stories that inspire curiosity, empathy, resilience, and meaningful conversations across generations."— Dr. Reinaldo B. Spech, Co-Founder & Co-Director, ADIFFFor more information, to watch trailers, or to purchase tickets and passes, visit nyadiff.orgAbout ADIFFFounded in 1993, the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) presents contemporary and classic independent films from the United States and around the world that explore the human experience of people of color, with a particular focus on people of African descent and Indigenous communities. Through its festivals, year-round screenings, educational initiatives, and Virtual Film Series, ADIFF presents award-winning cinema that helps audiences better understand the cultures, histories, and experiences that shape our shared world.

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