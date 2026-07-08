A Global Leading Candy Factory: Why LITAFOOD Leads with ISO 22000 and BRC standards

NANTONG, CHINA, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The international food market has witnessed a significant shift toward higher safety protocols and quality transparency in recent years. For a Global Leading Candy Factory , the ability to align manufacturing processes with rigorous international benchmarks is no longer a secondary advantage but a core operational necessity. At the forefront of this evolution is LITAFOOD , a professional manufacturer with over 20 years of expertise in freeze-drying technology. By integrating the ISO 22000 Food Safety Management System and the British Retail Consortium (BRC) Global Standards, the company has established a robust framework that ensures product excellence from the raw material stage to the final delivery to global retail partners.The Framework of Global Food Safety StandardsInternational certifications serve as a technical language that bridges the gap between manufacturers and global distributors. For specialized sectors like freeze-dried confectionery, these standards provide a verifiable blueprint for quality.a. ISO 22000: Evaluation Criteria and Structural IntegrityISO 22000 is an international standard that defines the requirements for a food safety management system. It incorporates the principles of Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) and combines them with interactive communication, system management, and prerequisite programs.The evaluation criteria for ISO 22000 are comprehensive. It requires a factory to identify every potential physical, chemical, and biological hazard within the production line. In the context of freeze-dried candy production, this involves monitoring the precise temperature and vacuum pressure levels during the sublimation process to prevent microbial growth while maintaining the structural integrity of the sweets. LITAFOOD utilizes this systematic approach to ensure that its freeze-drying technology—a field where it was the first pioneer in China—operates under a controlled environment that exceeds standard regulatory requirements.b. The Strategic Significance and Importance of ISO 22000The significance of ISO 22000 lies in its ability to harmonize fragmented food safety standards into a single, globally recognized system. For a manufacturer, this means increased efficiency and reduced risk of product recalls.The importance of this certification cannot be overstated when dealing with premium food markets. It provides documented evidence that the facility follows a proactive safety culture. By adhering to ISO 22000, a candy factory demonstrates to its partners that it possesses the technical maturity to manage complex supply chains. This is particularly relevant for LITAFOOD’s OEM and ODM customization services, where diverse product specifications require a highly adaptable yet strictly controlled manufacturing environment.Establishing Market Authority through BRC standardsWhile ISO 22000 focuses on the management system, the BRC Global Standard for Food Safety is often regarded as the "gold standard" for retail-specific quality assurance.a. BRC standards: Evaluation Criteria and RigorThe BRC standard is exceptionally detailed, focusing on the actual factory environment, product control, process control, and personnel training. Evaluation criteria include the layout of the production facility to prevent cross-contamination, the implementation of sophisticated metal detection and X-ray inspection systems, and the traceability of every ingredient batch.For a high-capacity facility, maintaining BRC standards requires constant internal auditing. Every step of the freeze-drying cycle is logged and verified. This level of rigor is what allows LITAFOOD to maintain long-term business relationships with global retail giants such as Walmart and Costco. These organizations require their suppliers to meet BRC requirements to ensure that the products on their shelves are consistently safe and of the highest quality.b. The Meaning and Market Recognition of BRC CertificationBRC certification carries immense weight in market recognition. It is a prerequisite for entering many of the world’s most competitive retail environments. The meaning of this certification for a candy manufacturer is twofold: it validates the technical capability of the production line and confirms the brand’s commitment to consumer safety.For partners seeking ODM or OEM services, BRC certification acts as a shortcut for trust. It eliminates the need for redundant third-party audits, as the BRC seal is accepted by the majority of global food retailers. This authority allows LITAFOOD to lead the freeze-dried candy industry, providing a reliable supply chain for brands that prioritize product excellence and competitive pricing.Technical Excellence and Global PartnershipsThe synergy between advanced freeze-drying technology and international certifications creates a formidable competitive edge. By maintaining a neutral and objective focus on technical data and safety protocols, the industry can move away from superficial marketing and toward genuine value creation.LITAFOOD’s journey from being the first company in China to produce freeze-dried candy to becoming a preferred partner for global brands highlights the importance of consistent quality management. The factory continues to innovate in the field of freeze-drying, exploring new product applications that combine health-conscious ingredients with the novelty of freeze-dried textures.Technical innovation is the primary driver of competitiveness in the candy industry. Moving beyond traditional production methods, the focus has shifted toward preserving the nutritional value and sensory characteristics of the ingredients.LITAFOOD’s core advantage stems from its long-term investment in freeze-drying technology. Unlike traditional dehydration, freeze-drying involves freezing the product and then reducing the surrounding pressure to allow the frozen water in the material to sublimate directly from the solid phase to the gas phase. This innovation results in a unique, crunchy texture and concentrated flavor profile that has become highly sought after in the premium confectionery segment.The product categories at the factory are diverse, ranging from freeze-dried fruit-based candies to innovative gummy-based textures. Each category is developed with a focus on "clean label" trends, utilizing high-quality ingredients that meet the strict expectations of international consumers in markets such as North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.As the industry continues to evolve, the adherence to ISO 22000 and BRC standards will remain the benchmark for excellence. For businesses looking for a professional manufacturing partner that understands the complexities of international food safety and the technical nuances of premium confectionery, the path forward is defined by transparency, certification, and proven expertise.For more information regarding products and certifications, please visit: https://www.jellysupplier.com/

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