Dolas Dream Crafts' Genius Weft: Ultra-Thin Base and Cuticle-Aligned Process Redefine Comfort and Durability

Dolas Dream Crafts Co.,Ltd

Advanced Hair Extension Engineering Combines Lightweight Structure, Natural Texture, and Long-Lasting Performance for Enhanced User Experience

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHANDONG, China July 8, 2026—— Dolas Dream Crafts Co., Ltd.,（Dolas Dream） a Qingdao-based manufacturer specializing in genius weft hair extensions and human hair toppers, has introduced technical specifications for its Genius weft hair extension product that highlight an ultra-thin polymer-coated substrate and a cuticle-aligned locking process aimed at improving wear comfort and product longevity. The company, established in 2015 with a 1,500 m² factory and a team of 50 employees, produces approximately 115,000 units annually and exports 90% of its output to the USA and EU markets.Core Technology ArchitectureThe Genius weft hair extension from Dolas Dream Crafts incorporates three proprietary construction layers. The base layer consists of an ultra-thin polymer-coated film measuring between 0.4 mm and 0.7 mm in thickness—thinner than the industry-standard track of 0.8 mm to 0.9 mm commonly cited in manufacturing references. This reduction is intended to minimize visible bulk at the attachment point and reduce scalp pressure during extended wear.The hair material is sourced as 100% virgin Remy human hair, meaning the cuticles are intact and aligned in the same direction. The company applies a lock-stitch technique that weaves each hair strand into the polymer base, securing the cuticle orientation and preventing shedding when the weft is cut. A multi-layer anti-fray edge sealing process reinforces both ends of each weft section, allowing stylists to trim the weft to custom lengths without causing loose strands or unraveling.Key parameter specifications for the Genius weft hair extension (18–24 inches, 50 grams per pack):· Substrate thickness: 0.4–0.7 mm polymer-coated film (industry typical range: 0.8–0.9 mm)· Hair purity: 100% virgin Remy human hair, cuticle-intact, no synthetic blend· Weight per pack: 50 grams (customizable); standard lengths: 18, 20, 22, 24 inches· Cuttable feature: Yes—anti-fray sealing allows trimming to custom width without shedding· Installation methods: Compatible with bead, tape, sewing, and micro-ring techniques· Wash/condition durability: Rated for 50–80 wash cycles with proper care, maintaining cuticle cohesion and base integrityIndustry ContextThe global hair wigs and extensions market was valued at USD 15.2 billion in 2025, with projections to reach USD 31.1 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research. Human hair products held a 65.6% revenue share that year, driven by demand for natural appearance and styling versatility. Within this segment, genius wefts have gained traction as a hybrid technology that combines the thinness of hand-tied wefts with the structural stability of machine-made wefts.Certification and ComplianceThe Genius weft hair extension product (applicable product ID: 5124) has been certified under the standard GB/T23168-2008. The certification, numbered 201790812, was issued by the National Hair Products and Hair Care Products Quality Supervision and Inspection Center and is applicable to the USA and EU markets. This compliance supports the product's export eligibility to regions with stricter import requirements.Manufacturing CapabilitiesDolas Dream Crafts operates with a monthly production capacity of 12,000 units and a standard lead time of 10 to 15 days. The company offers OEM, ODM, and customized color, length, and logo options with a minimum order quantity of two units. Quality control includes 100% pre-shipment inspection. A two- to three-year warranty covers normal usage of the hair, reflecting confidence in material durability.One documented application involved a salon client in the USA and Sweden who ordered 500 units over two years to address thinning hair and alopecia. The case reported that after installation, the hair became fuller and stable, with the 100% virgin Remy human hair cited as the key performance factor.OutlookAs demand grows for discreet, long-lasting hair extensions among salon owners and medical users , Dolas Dream Crafts continues to refine the balance between base thinness and structural integrity. The company's focus on cuticle alignment, anti-fray sealing, and certified material sourcing positions the Genius weft product as a candidate for procurement professionals evaluating specification-driven purchases.For more information, contact:Name: LunaEmail: admin@dolasbeauty.comWhatsApp: +8618863251821Tel: +8618627572082Address: Jingkou Street, Licang Area, Qingdao City, Shandong Province, ChinaWebsite： https://www.dolascrafts.com

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