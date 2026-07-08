GMR Transcription Launches Mobile App, Making Professional Transcription Faster and More Accessible

New App Lets Users Record, Upload, Track, and Download Transcripts From Anywhere, Backed by 100% Human-Powered Accuracy.

The GMR Transcription app gives clients a faster way to manage transcription from anywhere, with the human accuracy and personal service they rely on.” — Beth Worthy, Co-founder and President, GMR Transcription

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GMR Transcription, a leading provider of 100% human-powered transcription services , today announced the launch of its mobile app, giving professionals a faster, more convenient way to manage transcription on the go. Designed for speed, simplicity, and accuracy, the app lets users record, upload, track, and download transcripts directly from their phone, wherever work takes them.Whether drafting depositions, reviewing lecture notes, or capturing interview audio, users can now move through the entire transcription process, from recording to delivery, in just a few taps.What's NewFaster Uploads and Recording: Instantly upload or record audio, video, or text files from any mobile device, with faster processing.Refreshed, Intuitive Interface: A clean, modern design makes navigation simpler and the entire experience smoother.On-the-Go Order Management: Access past orders, track progress, and download completed transcripts from the palm of your hand.Easier Support Access: Connect with the support team directly from the app whenever assistance is needed.Human-Powered Accuracy, Now More AccessibleUnlike AI transcription tools, GMR Transcription delivers 100% human-generated transcripts handled by trained, U.S.-based transcriptionists. This ensures every file is contextually accurate, error-free, and tailored to the user's needs. With fast turnaround times and strong data security protocols, the app brings the same trusted standard of precision and confidentiality to mobile devices."Professionals need transcription that works around their schedule, not the other way around," said Beth Worthy, Co-founder and President of GMR Transcription. "This app gives our clients the flexibility to manage transcription from anywhere, with the same accuracy and reliability they have always expected from GMRT."Who Can BenefitLegal Professionals: Get precise documentation for hearings, depositions, and client meetings.Academics and Researchers: Transcribe lectures, interviews, and research notes with ease.Journalists and Creatives: Quickly turn interviews and voice notes into polished transcripts.Business Teams: Capture meeting notes and presentations for better productivity.Government Agencies: Secure, accurate transcription for official use.Trusted by more than 14,000 users with over 10 million minutes of content transcribed, GMR Transcription has served legal, academic, government, and business clients since 2004.Download the GMR Transcription app from the App Store or Google Play today.For more information, visit gmrtranscription.com.About GMR Transcription:Founded in 2004, GMR Transcription is a leading provider of accurate and high-quality transcription and translation services. Focusing on human expertise, GMR ensures precision across legal, academic, and business sectors. The company's commitment to excellence has made it a trusted partner for organizations and individuals alike.

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