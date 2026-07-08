EasySpanishTax.com Launches Instant Modelo 210 Tax Calculator for Non-Resident Property Owners in Spain

Modelo 210 Tax Calculator

New digital tool provides instant estimated Spanish non-resident property tax calculations for foreign property owners.

MANILVA, MALAGA, SPAIN, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasySpanishTax.com has announced the launch of a new online Modelo 210 Tax Calculator, designed to provide non-resident property owners in Spain with an instant estimated calculation of their Spanish non-resident property tax.

The tool is available at https://easyspanishtax.com/tax-calculator and has been developed to support foreign owners who need to understand their annual Modelo 210 tax obligations in Spain.

Modelo 210 is the tax form used by non-residents to declare certain Spanish-source income, including tax obligations connected to property ownership in Spain. Many non-resident owners are required to file this form annually, even when a property is used privately and not rented out.

The new calculator allows visitors to enter basic property and ownership details to receive an estimated tax amount before starting the filing process. The feature has been created to improve transparency around Spanish non-resident property tax and to help owners better understand the figures involved.

According to Björn Ingbrant, founder and developer of EasySpanishTax.com, the calculator was introduced in response to a common question from non-resident property owners.

“Many foreign property owners want to know the approximate amount of tax before preparing a Modelo 210 declaration,” said Ingbrant. “The calculator provides a simple first indication, helping owners understand the calculation before moving further in the process.”

The calculator forms part of EasySpanishTax.com’s wider digital platform for non-resident property owners in Spain. The website includes online Modelo 210 filing tools and account features for storing property-related documents, including title deeds, NIE certificates, insurance documents, utility contracts, IBI receipts and previous tax declarations.

The launch reflects the increasing demand for digital solutions among international property owners managing Spanish tax and property administration from abroad.

“Non-resident owners often manage their Spanish properties from another country,” added Ingbrant. “Digital tools can make annual administration clearer, faster and easier to organise.”

EasySpanishTax.com was developed for foreign property owners who need to manage Spanish non-resident tax obligations connected to property ownership. The platform focuses on Modelo 210 declarations and related property documentation.

The Modelo 210 Tax Calculator is now available at https://easyspanishtax.com/tax-calculator.

About Easy Spanish Tax

EasySpanishTax.com is an online platform for non-resident property owners in Spain. The website provides digital tools for estimating and preparing Modelo 210 tax declarations and allows registered users to store property-related documents in their account.

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